Introducing Mirai: A fusion of timeless creativity and modern elegance by Andrea Steidl for Natuzzi Italia

Industry veteran brings extensive experience in scaling engineering teams and building innovative products
Natuzzi Italia proudly presents Mirai, a masterpiece of design crafted in collaboration with the visionary Andrea Steidl. Drawing inspiration from the majestic Frederician architecture of 13th-century Puglia, Mirai embodies a perfect harmony of strength and lightness, seamlessly blending architectural depth with contemporary softness.
Andrea Steidl's creative vision comes to life in Mirai, mirroring the grand Frederician castles with its strong yet light personality. Like these historical marvels, the sofa's structure exudes a captivating allure, evoking a sense of timeless elegance and sophistication.
What sets Mirai apart is its innovative design that plays with optical illusions, reminiscent of the castle's intricate lines. The sofa's lines diverge before converging in perpetual, repeated elements, creating a mesmerising and dynamic texture that captivates the imagination.
Mirai's refined seating experience is achieved through a meticulous arrangement of individual elements held together by a sleek wooden structure. This structure not only supports the sofa's light and soft volumes but also adds a touch of modernity to its classic charm.
Mirai's three fundamental elements – cushion, backrest, and armrest – are thoughtfully designed to vary in height, enhancing visual comfort and adding a playful dimension to its aesthetic appeal.
Experience the essence of timeless creativity and modern elegance with Mirai, now available at Natuzzi Italia showrooms.
For more information and details, visit any Natuzzi store located near you in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, visit the website https://westernfurniture.ae/natuzzi-italia/ or call +97143377152, +97143380777 or +97126444048.
Industry veteran brings extensive experience in scaling engineering teams and building innovative products
Over the past five years, the city's healthcare sector has seen remarkable expansion, with the number of clinics and hospitals increasing by 25 per cent
The villa, a masterpiece designed and renovated by K4, stands as a testament to the company’s innovative approach and dedication to quality
The accomplishment adds to the country's growing real estate portfolio, showcasing the company's expertise in creating stunning outdoor spaces
The devices are designed to detect any potential threats or prohibited materials
From corporate websites to interesting blogs or dynamic e-commerce platforms, the company covers all areas of WordPress website development which guarantees success in every project
With its rhythmic freestyle and catchy beats, it is designed to capture attention and spark curiosity across the UAE