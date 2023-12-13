Introducing ISCS Bahrain: A New horizon in educational excellence

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 11:17 AM

Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM) has announced the opening of the International School of Creative Science (ISCS) in the Kingdom of Bahrain in Al Riffa, by August 2024. This marks a significant milestone in BEAM's commitment to providing benchmarked UK educational standards, on a global perspective.

ISCS Bahrain elicits BEAM's 20-year legacy in educational management and best practices that have led to the development of successful schools, to the Kingdom. With a focus on academic excellence, ISCS Bahrain aims to nurture the youth by fostering creativity and critical thinking and empower students to thrive in an ever-changing world. The school is equipped to provide a comprehensive learning experience to students from FS1 to Year 13.

ISCS Bahrain's inaugural academic year is all set to welcome students from FS1 to Year 4, with comprehensive plans for expanding to higher grade levels in subsequent years.

"We are excited to bring ISCS Bahrain to the educational landscape of the Kingdom of Bahrain," said Salah Bukhatir, BEAM chairman and CEO. With a rigorous UK curriculum, ISCS Bahrain strives to empower students to excel academically and develop the skills needed for their future success.

ISCS Bahrain looks forward to welcoming students and families, fostering a multicultural community that embraces diversity and global perspectives. By providing a holistic learning environment underpinned by world-class education, supported by highly qualified educators, and delivered in state-of-the-art facilities, ISCS Bahrain aims to shape the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

For more information about the International School of Creative Science, Bahrain, and its programmes, please visit https://iscs.sch.ae/bahrain/.