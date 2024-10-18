Introducing HMD Skyline: The new era of European innovation arrives in the Middle East

The device is now available in stores, offering consumers an innovative smartphone experience.

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the leading European smartphone manufacturer and makers of Nokia phones, announced the launch of its highly anticipated HMD Skyline 5G mobile phone in the UAE and Middle East markets. The device is now available in stores, offering consumers an innovative smartphone experience.

Previously going by the acronym HMD, the company rebranded as Human Mobile Devices at the beginning of 2024. Alongside this transformation, they unveiled an exciting partnership strategy, collaborating with a dazzling lineup of global lifestyle brands to launch a collection of bespoke phones.

Human Mobile Devices is also committed to enhancing its market-leading initiatives in self-repairability, and digital detox tech, further solidifying its innovative approach.

Affirming its new ambitious global marketing strategy, HMD recently announced a landmark agreement with FC Barcelona, becoming the club’s Official Mobile Phone Partner. This strategic partnership will strengthen HMD’s presence in the global market, while aligning with one of the world’s most iconic football clubs. The collaboration promises exciting opportunities, including exclusive offers, promotions, and co-branded experiences designed to engage FC Barcelona’s extensive fanbase.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice-president of HMD in the AMEA region, said: “We are excited about the launch of the HMD Skyline, a device we believe will redefine the mobile market in the Middle East. Designed with Gen Z in mind, the HMD Skyline combines cutting-edge technology, sustainable design and easy repairability—making it the perfect choice for young tech-savvy consumers.”

HMD Skyline is equipped with a 108MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto and 13 MP ultrawide lens, it captures breathtaking night shots, vibrant colors, and crisp 4X zoom — all while keeping your wallet happy. Whether you're shooting in low light or zooming in for detailed close-ups, HMD Skyline ensures your photos stand out in any setting. Tailored for content creators, its camera capabilities are perfect for photographers looking to impress.

HMD Skyline has been built with a progressive GenZ audience firmly in mind, so the camera capabilities are standout — and seemingly endless. The 50MP AI selfie camera is perfect for effortless vlogging, live streaming, snapping and social media content creation. It comes with autofocus and eye-tracking to ensure the sharpest of selfies, and with Skyline, creators don’t even need to press a button or set a timer to take a picture. The device comes with in-built ‘selfie gesture’ tech, which means all users have to do is to look at the phone while making the universal peace sign (or one of three other hand signs) to activate the shot. You can also create video selfies in slow-mo and 4k.

This sleek smartphone is equipped with an innovative built-in detox mode, complete with customisations and contact blocking features. Users can tailor their detox experience, allowing them to focus on the real world and enjoy a balanced smartphone experience whenever they need a break from the digital noise.

As the digital detox movement gains momentum — especially among Gen-Z — this innovative technology sets itself apart from the competition, going beyond mere app silencing to offer a real break from the digital world.

HMD Skyline merges sleek design with smart functionality — boasting a battery life of up to 48 hours and Qi2 magnetic charging for easy wireless power-ups. With an impressive 800 battery cycles, it’s built to last. Plus, as the first phone featuring Gen2 repairability, you can easily make fixes yourself, ensuring it stays by your side for the long haul. It’s innovation that’s good for you and the planet. HMD Skyline is now available for Dh1,699 complete with an exclusive launch offer that includes one year of screen damage protection. Available in striking colours like Blue Topaz, Neon Pink, and Twisted Black. Highlights • Shoot Like a Pro and Capture stunning 4K videos, vibrant portraits, and flawless selfies with the Skyline’s 108MP Triple Main Camera and 50MP AI Selfie Shooter • Style Meets Sustainability: Crafted from recycled aluminium, built to Last longer with great battery cycle and easy self-repair innovative design • Mindful Technology, stay in control with Digital Detox Mode for a balanced life

• Reasonably priced at Dh1,699, providing premium innovation, exceptional design and high performance