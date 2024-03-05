Internet star Ash S takes an entrepreneurial leap in the electric mobility sector

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 4:38 PM

Popular internet star Ash S, renowned for her alluring presence on social media, is making waves beyond the influencer culture. Her passion for riding motorcycles through the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur has transformed into a groundbreaking venture in Dubai's ever-evolving electric mobility sector.

Growing up in a modest family, Ash's journey with motorcycles began when her father handed her a hand-me-down bike to commute to university. She recalls, "Owning a car wasn't feasible, but that motorcycle opened up a world of freedom for me." After relocating to Dubai with her husband in early 2019, Ash stumbled upon a revolutionary product during a trip to Japan, igniting her entrepreneurial spirit.

With determination and a positive mindset to flourish, Ash S and her husband established Sabre Mobility LLC, embarking on a mission to redefine the sports bike concept with a futuristic and eco-friendly twist. "We are striving to break the mould of conventional electric vehicles," Ash explains. She further stated that they aim to create a product that not only looks sleek but also delivers unparalleled performance without compromising on everyday usability."

Funded entirely by Ash and her husband, Warren Timms, Sabre Mobility LLC has set its sights on revolutionising electric mobility in the region. Despite facing significant challenges such as unpredictable regulatory policies and harsh weather conditions, the couple remains undeterred in their pursuit.

Furthermore, Warren revealed, "Our approach deviates from the norm, focusing on consistent performance and reliability", highlighting the challenges posed by the Middle Eastern climate on electric vehicle technology. Documenting their entrepreneurial journey on social media, Ash S and Warren have garnered widespread attention in the local motoring scene, captivating enthusiasts with their innovative designs and instant performance.

As Sabre Mobility LLC manufactures high-performance electric bikes in Dubai, the startup plans to export bikes to Southeast Asia and the MENA regions. Despite tempting offers from institutional investors and venture capital firms, the couple remains steadfast in their decision to self-fund the venture.

While the couple navigates towards final approval from UAE's regulatory bodies, they eagerly anticipate the formal launch of their company, poised to make a significant impact on the future of electric mobility. All in all, Ash S' journey from social media to pioneering entrepreneur illustrates the power of passion and perseverance in transforming dreams into reality, leaving a remarkable mark on the world of technology and innovation.