International shipping navigation: How SeaRates' Incoterms expertise helps freight forwarders enjoy smooth shipping operations

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM

Clear international agreements between a buyer and a seller are becoming more and more necessary as part of successful international trade in our globalised environment. Understanding and using Incoterms is now an integral part of such agreements. These are terms developed by the International Chamber of Commerce, or ICC and explain what a buyer and seller are expected to do in terms of sharing costs, transferring risks, and delivering products.

SeaRates is an online marketplace in the field of Logistics and Shipping. Its key role is to assist customers with efficient and effective shipping worldwide. It offers a comprehensive list of freight shipping routes and competitive rates designed to help simplify supply chain operations. It also provides essential resources and information guides covering key industry topics including everything from Incoterms and IMO classes to container types, dimensions and logistics terms.

Incoterms are a necessary ingredient for any business engaging in international trade. They provide a common language and framework in which all negotiations, contracts, and logistics operations occur. Since Incoterms spell out the different responsibilities and obligations, they help reduce misunderstandings, disputes, and shipping risks. They also allow transactions to be much smoother and increase customer satisfaction.

In order to help users navigate the complexities of logistics, SeaRates provides insights designed to help users understand the basics of Incoterms. By explaining each Incoterm in detail, including what will be involved with each shipment, insurance, customs clearance, etc., and how they will impact your cost, SeaRates allows users to stay up to date with the latest regulations.

With easy design and clear features, individuals can easily and conveniently find the latest and correct information related to Incoterms in order to save time and foster the correct implementation of international trade laws and regulations.

One of the key advantages of SeaRates is the various routes and shipping prices that allow customers to optimize routes, view modes of transport, and activate logistical processes. As a result, this helps companies reduce transit times, lower transportation costs, and enhance supply chain efficiency.

In addition, features available at SeaRates such as real-time tracking and monitoring, aim to bring the business closer to knowing the whereabouts of its shipments at any time. With this level of visibility among controls, international trade operations become excellent in terms of consistency in risk reduction.

SeaRates online freight marketplace greatly helps reduce shipping risks, simplify costs, and enhance the establishment of prosperous trade relations worldwide, empowering businesses with knowledge tools and solutions for implementing Incoterms effectively. In this way, through SeaRates, business people will confidently be able to move around all the complexities of international trade to ensure a smooth deal and growth in global markets.

Key Incoterms for shipping

EXW (Exec works)-It puts the buyer at maximum risk. It means all the costs and risks of transportation are to be incurred by the buyer.

FCA (Free Carrier)- It shifts the risk to the buyer after delivery to the carrier has been made by the seller.

CPT (Carriage Paid To)- It is paid for carriage but not for insurance by the seller.

CIP (Carriage and Insurance Paid To)- It is the carriage and insurance cost paid by the seller. FAS (Free Alongside Ship)- This means that the seller shall deliver the goods alongside the vessel. FOB (Free On Board)- It shifts the risk to the buyer once the goods are on board the ship. CFR (Cost and Freight)- The seller has to pay for the transport to the destination port; insurance, however, is not paid. CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight)- It covers transportation costs to the destination port and insurance on top of it. DPU (Delivered at Place Unloaded)- This obliges the seller to deliver the goods and unload them at a place agreed upon by the buyer and seller. DAP (Delivered at Place)- The seller will deliver the goods to the buyer's place at his doorstep, excluding unloading. DDP (Delivered Duty Paid)- It constitutes the entire costs and risks where the seller needs to deliver the goods to the premises of the buyer with duties paid and taxes.

