International dining guide Great List expands to Dubai, connecting diners with expert-curated culinary experiences

Alexander Sysoev, founder of Great List

GreatList.ae, a renowned international dining guide, is expanding its footprint within Dubai, cementing its position as a trusted source for dining recommendations in one of the world’s most dynamic gastronomic hubs. The guide is known for curating top-tier dining experiences, offering expert insights into a wide variety of restaurants and cafes, from fine dining to casual eateries.

Great List’s expansion reinforces Dubai’s growing status as a global dining destination. The guide features over 100 of the best places in categories such as fine dining, smart casual, urban cafes, coffee shops, and bars meticulously selected restaurants based on food quality, service, atmosphere, and design. Since its soft launch earlier this year, GreatList.ae has seen significant traction in the UAE, with over 1.5 million visits to its website, above 90 per cent of which are locals/tourists, reflecting the growing demand for a reliable dining guide that serves both the international and local communities.

Alexander Sysoev, founder of Great List, shared his thoughts on expanding to Dubai: "Dubai has become one of the world’s gastronomic capitals, with a blend of international and local talent that have created exceptional dining experiences. The city’s cosmopolitan nature, strong tourism infrastructure, and diverse mix of residents make it the ideal location for Great List to provide a clear and authoritative encyclopedia of Dubai’s dining scene. In such a multicultural environment, having a clear and universal dining guide is especially important, helping everyone find the perfect place to suit their taste and mood. With its dynamic industry growth, Dubai is the perfect backdrop for this expansion, so food enthusiasts, travelers, and locals alike experience the best that Dubai’s culinary scene has to offer." Each establishment selected by Great List undergoes a thorough evaluation. The guide not only highlights existing restaurants but also keeps a close watch on new openings, offering diners up-to-date recommendations. Users can find in-depth chef profiles and insider tips on the best dishes to order. This approach ensures that every visitor has access to an exceptional dining experience, whether they are discovering well-established favourites or exploring the newest additions to the city’s culinary landscape. Dubai's top establishments, handpicked by experts, proudly display a unique metal GreatList sign at their entrances, allowing guests to easily identify the best dining experiences in the city.

Great List’s expansion into Dubai is pivotal for the UAE’s foodservice market, projected to reach $19.98 billion in 2024, making the region a key destination for F&B entrepreneurs, investors, and culinary professionals. Restaurants interested in being considered for a review and potential inclusion in the guide can expect a visit from Great List's team of anonymous experts. The team conducts daily visits to restaurants, whether they are well-established venues or new openings. While it may take time to reach every establishment, Great List is committed to ensuring thorough and fair evaluations. Great List’s future plans include a significant push to enhance the local dining experience in Dubai and beyond, with an upcoming Chinese-language version of the guide to cater to the increasing number of Chinese tourists expected to visit the region. Currently, the guide is available in Arabic, English and Russian offering localized content to a wide audience.

