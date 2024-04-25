International conference on veterinary care 2024 to address cutting-edge clinical reasoning approaches

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 3:10 PM

The International Conference on Veterinary Care 2024 is set to kick off with great anticipation, gathering esteemed experts and professionals from across the globe. With the theme 'Approaches to Clinical Reasoning', the conference promises to be a cornerstone event in advancing veterinary healthcare practices. Hosted at the prestigious Gulf Medical University in Ajman, UAE, this conference, organised in collaboration with Thumbay Veterinary Clinic, is set to inspire and innovate. It is scheduled for April 30.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, will grace the occasion as the esteemed chief guest, alongside professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, as the distinguished guest of honour.

Leading experts from The Royal Veterinary College, UK, will headline a series of enlightening discussions at an upcoming event. Prof. Stuart Reid, president and principal, will delve into the evolution of modern veterinary education and its pathway to international accreditation. Prof Jill Maddison, alongside her expertise in general practice, will tackle crucial topics such as treating diarrhea in dogs, professional issues teaching, and employing a problem-based clinical reasoning approach across different species.

Dr Mike Hewetson, an associate professor specialising in equine internal medicine, will provide updates on melanomas in horses while exploring clinical and professional decision-making processes. Additionally, he will shed light on employing a problem-based clinical reasoning approach across species. Nina Davies, director of international and strategic engagement, will offer insights into student selection practices in veterinary education, completing a comprehensive lineup of topics essential for the advancement of veterinary science and education.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, said: "Thumbay Veterinary Clinic will soon open in Muwaileh, Sharjah. Construction for Thumbay Veterinary Hospital in Thumbay Medicity is set to commence in December 2024, catering to both small and large animals, and is expected to be in operation by September 2025. Thumbay Veterinary Clinics in Dubai and Ras al Khaimah are also being launched and will be part of the Thumbay Institute of Veterinary Medicine."

Attendees can anticipate a dynamic programme featuring insightful presentations and interactive sessions that explore the latest advancements in veterinary care, education, and decision-making processes.

This conference serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and honing skills essential for delivering top-tier veterinary care in today's dynamic landscape. The focal point of this year's conference is to deepen understanding of clinical reasoning in veterinary medicine, offering participants valuable insights into enhancing diagnostic and treatment approaches through the sharing of best practices, innovative strategies, and case studies.