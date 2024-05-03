International cardiac experts convene in Dubai for SHAKE Heart Conference 2024

Dr Brajesh Mittal , chairman of Shakeheart delivering his keynote at the 8th edition in Dubai, UAE.

Acute heart attacks, medically termed as Acute ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), pose a major threat to people across all adult age groups, and significantly impacts a family particularly when the victim is in the younger age group. That said, it is also one of the very few life-threatening health conditions which if recognised well in time, and treated promptly and appropriately can help save lives.

SHAKE Heart, a platform set up by Dubai-based Dr Brajesh Mittal, aims at doing just that: Raising awareness through conferences and talks of the critical importance of swift recognition and intervention to curb the impact of this silent killer.

Advances in cardiac care

In its eighth edition, the annual SHAKE Heart Conference, this year brought together internationally renowned heart specialists, both in person and virtually, at the prestigious Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai. The one-day event, accredited by CME, fielded experts from across the globe to discuss cutting-edge advancements in cardiac care. The acronym 'SHAKE' stands for 'Saving Heart Attacks-Key Efforts', a fitting descriptor for the conference's mission.

Leading the charge as the architect of this transformative event is Dr Mittal, deputy medical director and interventional cardiologist at Medcare Hospital Dubai. The head of the hospital's cardiology department, he emphasised the conference's crucial role in combating heart disease, a malady that affects men and women alike.

Underscoring the evolving landscape of cardiovascular diseases, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Mittal remarked, “though coronary artery disease is the most common, incidences of pulmonary embolisms are also on the rise especially in people in the age group of 30-40 years. Sophisticated, appropriate, and early use of advanced techniques can save precious lives.’’

Innovation in latest intervention strategies

Throughout the conference, attendees were treated to a series of engaging and insightful presentations by esteemed international cardiologists. These sessions delved into the latest techniques, supported by compelling case studies. Beyond mere education, the event fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas among medical professionals, paving the way for collaborative discussions on innovative intervention strategies.

Addressing the gathering remotely , Dr Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare said, “I am hopeful that this conference will provide more insights in educating about acute heart attacks and narrowing the significant gap by creating awareness of the importance of early recognition and early treatment of this major killer.“

Considering the rising incidence of heart disease and its occurrence at younger ages in the UAE, staying abreast of medical advancements is imperative. The SHAKE Heart Conference serves as a vital platform for disseminating knowledge and promoting awareness in the fight against cardiovascular ailments.

Dr Mohammad Al Redha, president, Emirates Health Informatics Society, concluded: "Through the convergence of digital health technologies and cardiac care, we're witnessing a profound transformation in how we combat acute heart attacks like STEMI. By equipping healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools and empowering the public with comprehensive education, we're not just saving lives, but reshaping the very landscape of cardiovascular medicine."