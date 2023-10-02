Intelligent cockpit company under MINIEYE secures angel investment financing

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM

In September, Minsight, a subsidiary of MINIEYE, announced the successful completion of nearly $10 million in angel investment financing, with Fortune-Light Venture as the investor. The funds from this round will be utilised for the research and development of intelligent cockpit products and the expansion of mass production capabilities.

In the realm of automotive intelligence, vehicles are progressing towards the 'third living space'. As a fundamental component, the adoption rate of intelligent cockpits is expected to accelerate due to the promotion of domestic and international regulations and the rising demand in the market. Minsight specialises in the research and development of intelligent cockpit sensing and interaction solutions. Its core product functions include driver monitoring system (DMS), occupancy monitoring system (OMS), and more. Minsight offers proactive services in six major scenarios: personal identification, secure takeover, seamless entry, childcare, multiplayer entertainment, and health monitoring. While ensuring driving safety, Minsight provides users with a more comfortable, personalised, and entertaining cockpit experience.

The Minsight core team possesses extensive development and project experience in fields such as artificial intelligence and visual perception. With its leading technological capabilities and adaptability to globalisation, Minsight has achieved mass production in dozens of models and obtained certifications from EU regulations such as driver drowsiness and attention warning (DDAW) and Euro-NCAP. It also successfully expands into overseas markets, including Europe and America.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.