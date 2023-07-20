InsuranceMarket.ae: Celebrating AFIA's 28 years of excellence

Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae with the brand mascot Alfred

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 11:40 AM

Marking 28 years in the business, InsuranceMarket.ae’s parent company, AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services LLC, celebrated their milestone this week. Founded in a modest Al Karama apartment in 1995, AFIA's journey to the forefront of the insurance industry has been powered by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering vision. Today, it stands as the force behind InsuranceMarket.ae, a testament to relentless ambition and commitment.

In a celebration brimming with nostalgia, Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, shared, "When my father founded AFIA 28 years ago, he envisaged an enterprise that would transform the face of insurance services. As I assumed leadership in 2010, I pledged to carry forward this vision, amplified with expansive plans and dreams. The sky remains our limit, and it’s our exceptional team that fuels our journey towards innovation and service excellence."

The annual AFIA Day turned into a cherished memory, celebrating their extraordinary journey while eagerly looking forward to what lies ahead. The company’s charming mascot, Alfred, brought an extra touch of warmth to the occasion, joining in to mark the celebration.

Reflecting on the transformative 28 years, Babur added: "AFIA’s evolution into an industry leader today is nothing short of remarkable. With InsuranceMarket.ae, we're advancing my father's vision into the digital era. We are dedicated to making insurance more accessible, transparent, and customer-centric. As we embark on another year, our ambition remains steadfast – to continue leading the way in the UAE insurance market and beyond."

As they revel in this significant milestone, it's clear that the story of AFIA and InsuranceMarket.ae is one of tenacity, vision, and a relentless quest for excellence. In celebrating their past, cherishing their present, and eagerly anticipating their future, they inspire trust and belief in their clientele. Here's to a brand that truly stands the test of time.