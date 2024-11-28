InsuranceMarket.ae backs Nord Anglia Schools at Dubai Sevens tournament

Three teams from Nord Anglia Schools in the UAE—Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai), The British International School Abu Dhabi (BISAD), and Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NASAD)—are set to compete in the highly anticipated Dubai Sevens Tournament this December. The event, known for attracting over 100,000 attendees and reaching millions through global broadcasts, is a prestigious platform for showcasing emerging talent in rugby and netball.

These young athletes from Nord Anglia Schools, recognised for their dedication and teamwork, are ready to make their mark on the international stage. The tournament serves as a testament to their commitment to excellence, both on and off the field.

Matthew Farthing, principal of Nord Anglia International School Dubai, expressed his excitement about the community's support: "The Dubai Sevens is an iconic event, and we are thrilled to see our students take part with the backing of organisations like InsuranceMarket.ae. Their support reflects a shared belief in empowering young talent and providing them with opportunities to shine on such a significant stage." Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, shared his thoughts: "As a parent of children at Nord Anglia, I have personally witnessed the schools' dedication to fostering character, discipline, and excellence. Supporting initiatives like this tournament is about investing in the next generation and celebrating the values that shape future leaders. We are proud to stand behind these incredible young athletes and wish them the very best as they represent their schools and the UAE on this remarkable platform."

As the tournament approaches, the teams from NAS Dubai, BISAD, and NASAD prepare to demonstrate their skills and sportsmanship. Their journey is a source of pride for the UAE, inspiring future athletes and emphasising the values of hard work, passion, and collaboration.