Innovations Group to host Healthcare Job Fair for psychology, nursing, and therapy professionals

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 9:51 AM

Innovations Group, the leading HR and staffing solutions provider, will host a Healthcare Job Fair on July 7 to streamline the hiring process for candidates in the healthcare sector. The event, taking place on the 23rd floor of Tiffany Tower in JLT, Dubai, focuses on connecting qualified professionals with top healthcare providers in psychology, nursing, speech and language therapy, and ABA therapy.

"We're not just filling positions, we're creating career trajectories," says Nikhil Nanda, director of Innovations Group. "This exclusive event is designed for those serious about taking their healthcare careers to the next level. Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with the recruiters and explore opportunities that could truly transform their futures. It's more than just a job fair—it's a platform for growth and advancement."

Key benefits for attendees include:

Direct Access: Meet with top-tier healthcare recruiters actively recruiting in specialised fields.

Expedited Shortlisting Process: Participate in face-to-face interviews and get to know about your shortlist status by the end of the day.

Personal Engagement: Stand out by presenting your skills and experience directly to recruiters. Valuable Networking: Engage with industry peers in a professional setting. This initiative aligns closely with Dubai's Vision 2030 and the UAE government's commitment to enhancing the healthcare sector. By facilitating the recruitment of skilled healthcare professionals, the job fair contributes to the development of a world-class healthcare system in Dubai. It supports the emirate's goal of becoming a leading destination for healthcare innovation, while also addressing the growing demand for specialised healthcare services in the region. Given the limited capacity and the specialised nature of the roles, interested healthcare professionals are encouraged to register promptly. This event represents a significant opportunity for career advancement in the healthcare sector.

To register and secure an interview slot, please visit: https://bit.ly/JobFair7thJuly.