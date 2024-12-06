India SADC Trade Commission officially launched in UAE

Abu Dhabi witnessed a landmark event during the UAE National Day celebrations with the official launch of the India SADC Trade Commission. Organised by the India Africa Trade Council, the initiative signifies a pivotal step in fostering stronger trade relations between India, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the UAE, and Zimbabwe. The ceremony, graced by diplomats from the SADC region and officials from Zimbabwe, was led by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the UAE, who currently chairs the SADC.

Prominent businessman Vijay Anand, known for his extensive expertise in IT development and human resources, was appointed as the Trade Commissioner for the India SADC Trade Commission. Anand emphasised the Commission's commitment to promoting economic growth and investment by leveraging the Economic Cooperation Agreement between India and the UAE.

"The Commission’s focus will be on empowering SMEs and creating a business-friendly ecosystem to unlock opportunities for growth,” stated Anand.

The evening also marked the unveiling of the Indian Overseas Business Council, reflecting the increasing collaboration between Indian and international business communities in the UAE. Numerous business leaders and CEOs were recognized with Advisory Certificates for their remarkable contributions to strengthening trade ties across these regions.

Zimbabwe’s growing prominence as a trade partner was spotlighted during the event. Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo of Zimbabwe highlighted the thriving bilateral trade between Zimbabwe and the UAE, which surpassed $2 billion in 2024, making the UAE Zimbabwe's second-largest trading partner.

“Zimbabwean products are finding their way into the UAE market, and we are excited to collaborate on key areas like food security and sustainable energy,” said ambassador Mazemo.

Agriculture, mining, and energy emerged as critical focus areas, with Emirati investors expressing interest in Zimbabwe’s lucrative gold and precious metals industries. Notably, gold and diamonds account for nearly 80 per cent of trade between the two nations.

Sustainability was a central theme, with Ambassador Mazemo commending the UAE’s leadership in green energy initiatives. The UAE's investments in solar energy have been instrumental in helping Zimbabwe address climate challenges, particularly in enhancing agricultural resilience through environmentally friendly practices and irrigation infrastructure.

Dr Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), underscored the potential of trilateral partnerships. Recent high-profile visits, including those by Zimbabwe's Vice President to India and the First Lady’s visit to Hyderabad, have amplified bilateral interests. "Indian businesses in the UAE are eager to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe. Significant strides have been made in strengthening these ties, thanks to the Zimbabwean Embassy’s proactive efforts," said Dr Iqbal. With rising interest in Zimbabwe and other SADC nations, sectors like MSMEs, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing are poised for exponential growth. Mr. Anand outlined his vision of building robust partnerships in agriculture, food security, and infrastructure. A delegation from India is set to visit the SADC nations in 2025 to explore potential ventures in contract farming, poultry, meat processing, and infrastructure projects. Bency George, Director of the GCC Trade Council, reiterated the commitment to fostering sustainable growth and collaboration in critical sectors. "The Trade Council is dedicated to establishing frameworks for long-term growth, ensuring mutual benefits for all stakeholders," he said. Ambassador Mazemo concluded the evening by encouraging investors to explore the vast opportunities available in Zimbabwe and the SADC region. He also recognized the pivotal role of the Indian expatriate community in the UAE in facilitating this growing economic partnership. The successful launch of the India SADC Trade Commission heralds a new chapter in trade and investment between India, the UAE, Zimbabwe, and the broader SADC region. By prioritising sustainable development and economic growth, this partnership promises to unlock new avenues for investment and prosperity.

For further information, visit www.ieto.in.