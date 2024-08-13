Index Holding leads industry transformation through advanced AI, technology integration

Shaker AlOwainati, chief technology officer, receiving the award.

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 5:30 PM

Index Holding is leading a transformative move in its operations through the advanced integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology across all its subsidiaries, both locally and globally. This strategic effort is in alignment with the visionary directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasizing AI's pivotal role in both business and everyday life.

Recently, the organisation’s dedication to innovation was prominently recognised at the World CIO 200 Summit UAE Edition 2024, where it received the Transformative Technology Leader Award, the CIO 200 Award, and the Legend Award from the Global CIO Forum Committee.

Shaker AlOwainati, chief technology officer, accepted these prestigious honours, underscoring Index's steadfast commitment to excellence and its use of AI to drive unparalleled business success in the digital era.

Strategic technology integration

During events and across all subsidiary services and products, AI and technology integration are key to delivering a seamless registration and user experience, along with heightened operational efficiency. This technological advancement has had a positive impact on all of Iindex’s subsidiaries, enhancing efficiency, streamlining workflows, and driving significant revenue growth. By anticipating and responding to user needs through AI, the organization has enriched its overall experience and solidified its reputation as a forward-thinking industry leader.

"Our commitment to integrating AI across all our subsidiaries has revolutionised our approach to business. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we have streamlined operations, enhanced decision-making processes, and unlocked new avenues for innovation. This technological advancement is central to our strategy, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of industry trends and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders," AlOwainati said.

AI boosts MICE revenue

Index Conferences and Exhibitions, a subsidiary of Index Holding, is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence across multiple sectors, showcasing the UAE's pivotal role in driving business growth within the exhibition and conference industry. This innovative approach is evident in prominent events such as DIHAD (Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition), AEEDC (UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition), and Dubai Derma (Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition).

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Index Conferences and Exhibitions has created seamless event experiences, solidifying its position as a major industry driver. In 2024, the organisation has facilitated direct and indirect trade deals totalling approximately $49 billion, marking a significant 10 per cent increase from the previous year. As a leading organiser of specialised trade exhibitions in the healthcare sector, Index has attracted over 180,000 participants from more than 25 countries in the first half of 2024 and is poised to reach 250,000 by the end of the year. The success of these events is driven by the latest communication channels, which have been crucial in engaging the target audience and providing top-notch education and networking opportunities. This approach is essential for keeping pace with continuous advancements in science, technology, and research in the healthcare field. Eng. Anas AlMadani, vice-chairman and Group CEO of Index Holding, commented on the AI integration within the organisation, highlighting its importance to the UAE economy. “Our commitment to integrating AI technology across our subsidiaries is transforming the MICE industry. This innovation not only enhances efficiency and personalisation but also drives significant economic value. As we continue to set new benchmarks, we are proud to contribute to the UAE's position as a global leader in the exhibition market,” he stated. Furthermore, by strategically leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technologies, the corporation is significantly enhancing operational efficiency while delivering highly personalised experiences tailored to the unique needs of each employee. The integration of AI empowers Index to proactively anticipate and respond to member needs, enriching the overall workplace experience and solidifying its position as a forward-thinking industry leader.

In conclusion, Index Holding demonstrates proactive initiatives in economic and technological advancement, showcasing the transformative impact of innovative thinking and state-of-the-art technology.