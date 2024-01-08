In high demand: Alexandra Topalian elevates Dubai's event scene with unmatched hosting skills

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 5:10 PM

In the growing world of event hosting, personality and relatability are key fundamentals of audience connection. Presenter, host and master of ceremonies — Alexandra Topalian exemplifies these traits, bringing an infectious energy and a personal touch that resonates deeply with her audiences.

Topalian, a professional emcee presenter and panel moderator based in Dubai, has quickly risen to prominence for her spirited and authentic approach to hosting. Her engagements have covered a range of focuses, from the tech-forward Gitex Africa in Marrakech to the high-stakes discussions at COP28 in Dubai. Her fluency in both English and French is more than linguistic skill—it’s a bridge to audience inclusivity. It also has opened more doors for events with an audience that speak more than one language.

"Alexandra's vibrant personality transforms any event she hosts," comments Luke Hallewell, special projects manager at Informa. "Her ability to connect with people, to make them feel involved and valued, is what sets her apart."

As an MC, Topalian’s philosophy is clear: command the stage not just with authority, but with relatability. With a track record of transforming events into memorable experiences, Topalian is now turning her attention to empowering business leaders, CEO’s and company executives.

These brief one-hour sessions are tailored to individuals who aim to captivate and engage audiences, whether they are stepping onto the stage for the first time or seasoned speakers seeking to elevate their delivery.

Her mentorships for executives are testament to her belief that the essence of effective presenting lies in being genuinely oneself, making each event not just informative, but memorable.

With a schedule filled with high-profile events from Singapore to Hollywood, Topalian remains a grounded, relatable host whose profile is on the rise.