Iman Developers unveils Gardens 2, a new benchmark in luxury living in Arjan

Newly launched luxury residential project 'Gardens 2' by Iman Developers at Arjan in Dubailand

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 12:06 PM

Iman Developers, a leading Dubai-based luxury residential developer, has launched its new project, Gardens 2 at Arjan, Dubailand. Developed at an investment of Dh200 million, this mixed-use project seamlessly combines residential apartments and retail outlets. Gardens 2 aims to redefine the concept of upscale living by harmoniously blending elements of nature and modernity.

Gardens 2, unveiled at a grand event in Dubai, marks a significant addition to Iman Developers' illustrious portfolio. The project encompasses a meticulously designed complex of basement + ground + roof + 5 floors, housing a total of 223 units. It offers a variety of living spaces, including studios, and one, and two-bedroom apartments, sized from 416 to 1710 sqft, tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs. This mixed-use development also has 15 retail outlets on the ground floor.

Commenting on the launch, Ismail Marfani, managing director of Iman Developers, said: "Gardens 2 represents our vision to create living spaces that are not just homes but sanctuaries. We are particularly proud of our innovative approach to sustainability and smart living, ensuring that Gardens 2 sets new benchmarks in eco-friendly and technologically advanced homes. Our residents will not just inhabit a space; they will be part of a community that values quality, luxury, and a sustainable future. "

“At Iman Developers, our focus extends beyond mere construction; we endeavour to shape environments that seamlessly blend luxury with nature, technology with sustainability, and modern living with wellness. Our goal with each project is to challenge the limits of what can be achieved in residential development. Gardens 2 stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation within the real estate sector, exemplifying our commitment to redefining standards,” he added.

Nestled in the prime location of Arjan, the project creates a seamless connection for residents to Dubai's major landmarks, offering the convenience of urban living amidst a tranquil ambience. The development spans multiple levels and features top-notch facilities. On the ground floor, a grand entrance and double-height lobby welcome residents, alongside retail outlets, a working zone, lobby lounge, lift lobby, bicycle parking with a wash area, drop-off area, EV charging station, and designated parking for people of determination.

The first floor hosts a luxurious oasis with an array of amenities, including an infinity pool, baja shelf, sunken seating area, pool sun lounger area, kids pool, outdoor seating area, leisure deck, meditation area, splash pad, and dedicated changing rooms for both males and females.

The rooftop undergoes a transformation into a wellness and fitness zone, encompassing a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor kids play area, indoor cardio zone, indoor weight training zone, sauna and steam room, BBQ and seating area, pool sun lounger area, swimming pool bar, rooftop seating, clubhouse, pool table, football table, arcade gaming, indoor kids play area, library wall, lounge seating, kitchenette, communal working zone, and dedicated changing rooms.

The project's commitment to a customer-centric approach is evident throughout, from the initial design phase to the final handover, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for every resident. Emphasizing its investment value, the project presents an enticing payment plan of 60:40, with 20 per cent on booking, phased payments during construction, and 40 per cent on handover, tailored to facilitate a smooth financial journey for both buyers and investors, enhancing the allure of this development.

Iman Developers is renowned for its modern architecture and timely project completion amongst real estate investors and consumers. To learn more about their previous projects, visit www.imandevelopers.com.