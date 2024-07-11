IMAN developers break ground on Dh700m One Park Central in Jumeirah Village Circle

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 3:39 PM

IMAN developers, a leading Dubai-based luxury residential developer, has announced the groundbreaking of the One Park Central project, a landmark mixed-use development in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Valued at Dh700m, IMAN developers aim to redefine urban luxury living with One Central Park’s innovative design and extensive amenities.

Strategically located facing Central Park in JVC, One Park Central is set to become a vibrant community hub offering an exceptional lifestyle to its residents. The development boasts an impressive array of features, including state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities and beautifully landscaped areas that foster a sense of community and well-being. IMAN developers' commitment to delivering unparalleled living experiences is evident in every aspect of this project, designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of modern urban dwellers.

Ismail Marfani, chief executive officer of IMAN developers, expressed: “We are proud to announce that the groundwork for One Park Central is underway. This moment also marks the beginning of IMAN developers’ transformation into an elevated destination that pushes the boundaries of conventional luxury. Together with our existing masterpieces, we are committed to creating a place that empowers discerning individuals to live their best lives. We look forward to sharing further developments in the future.”

One Park Central will offer residents an impressive array of over 60 premium amenities. The development promises to help residents unlock their new lifestyle through a holistic living experience with meticulously crafted retail, commercial, and residential units harmonising convenience with opulence. Key amenities include state-of-the-art fitness centres, wellness facilities, and other exquisite offerings designed to enhance the urban lifestyle.

The development will house 482 residential apartments, 38 commercial units, and six retail spaces across a structure of a basement, a ground floor, five parking floors, 23 residential floors and one rooftop floor. The residential unit sizes range from studios (356 to 529 square feet) to luxurious four-bedroom penthouses with private pools (3800 to 3845 square feet), catering to a diverse clientele seeking the epitome of luxury and convenience.

One Park Central is designed to attract discerning international and Middle Eastern buyers from all around the world from Germany, the UK, Russia, China, and Asian and Arab expatriates. With starting prices ranging from Dh650,000 to Dh3 million, the development offers a variety of options to suit different lifestyles and preferences. The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027. One Park Central is committed to sustainability, incorporating green building certifications and advanced sustainable practices to ensure an environmentally friendly living environment. With a project value of Dh700m, One Park Central represents a significant investment in the future of luxury living in Dubai. This groundbreaking marks an important milestone for IMAN developers, reinforcing their vision of setting new quality standards in residential housing for both Emirati and international families.

IMAN Developers is renowned for its modern architecture and timely project completion amongst real estate investors and consumers. To learn more about One Park Central and IMAN developers’ previous projects, visit www.imandevelopers.com.