Idealz expands into Lebanon and Mexico; sets sights on India and UK

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM

Idealz Holding, known for its innovative shop-and-win models, is marching on with its global expansion plans, launching on-ground operations in Lebanon with Mexico set to follow in Q3 2024. Having made its mark from Dubai, the establishment of local on-ground operations would give customers in those countries the chance to win curated prizes whilst shopping from products more in-tune with local tends and requirements.

Soon to follow, are operations in the UK (Q4 2024) and India (H1 2025) solidifying Idealz’s presence in four major continents and turning a local household name into a globally recognised brand. The uniqueness of the platform and its remarkable growth since inception, has made its expansion an inevitability which is now seeing light via both franchise and partnership models.

In Lebanon, Idealz is already up and running and features a series of exciting campaigns, making winners weekly and spreading the joy of winning across the country. Over the next few months, with its expansion into Mexico, Idealz will tap into a rapidly growing e-commerce market set for major growth.

Looking ahead, Idealz is strategically preparing to expand into the Indian and UK markets in the next quarter, driven by its innovative approach that sets it apart in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Speaking of his ambitious expansion plans, Jad Toubayly CEO of Idealz Holding, said: "Building on our continued success, we look forward to introducing Idealz to major global markets, where we see great potential for our shop-and-win model. With this move, our focus remains on delivering value, excitement, and the joy of winning life-changing prizes." Since inception, Idealz has established itself as a pioneering platform. With prizes ranging from luxury cars and electronics, to cash prizes and even apartments, Idealz has left no stone unturned in giving customers chances to win big. To date, the platform has awarded over $75 million in prizes, deeply impacting the lives of winners from all around the world.

For more information on Idealz, visit www.idealzholding.com.