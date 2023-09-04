Icon Advertising: Driving Business Growth

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 3:43 PM

Around 3.2 billion people, which is about 42 per cent of the population, are active on social media platforms everyday. In an analysis done by Global World Index, it was found that an individual spends about 2 hours 22 minutes on the internet on average and 98 per cent of sales representatives achieve their sales quota using the digital domain, especially social media. Besides, 51 per cent of the consumers identify brands and items available in the market using their mobile devices.

Hence it is safe to say that it is the fastest-growing form of marketing owing to its high reach, visibility, and measurability of results. Very soon it is moving towards being the primary focus for all advertisers.

With digital advertisers comes digital marketers who help others grow their businesses. And today we will talk about one such entrepreneur who is an ace marketing strategist on the digital platform – Sola.

Entrepreneur Sola is an ace brand strategist and a pro in advertising in the digital platform. She is the founder of Icon Advertising, a premier advertising agency based in Dubai that works with game-changing brands, inspired companies, celebrities, artists, athletes and global influencers, offering honest, bespoke, multi-channel advertising and event management services. She won the 'Emirates Visual Marketing' award for her services.

The Icon Advertising is licensed by the Economic Department and the Ministry of Information and 99 per cent of its followers are from Ras Al Khaimah. They deliver strategy (marketing, brand, and communication), design, media (planning, buying and management) and marketing and event services. “We use words, images and business experience to generate new and creative ideas. We believe in your dreams and would facilitate you to make them a living reality,” says Sola.

By meeting your business objectives, they are determined to strengthen your position and enter new growth paths through distinctive strategies, inspiring identities and memorable experiences. By developing long-term partnerships with their clients, they garner a deep awareness of their businesses and markets. This helps them create digital interactions that are astute, appealing and impactful.

By keeping our core team lean, working with selected specialists, they are quick and receptive in extending their creative reach, while protecting the synergic relationship of their clients.

The organisation has a rich experience and helps brands develop meaningful connections with real people by creating, unique and clever campaigns, delivering clutter-breaking concepts, flawless executions, and unmatched value for any and every type of experiential occasion keeping in view the clients’ budget. As a part of their media and advertising, their services include creative design, motion graphics, digital marketing, strategy consulting, web development and brand development.

Their presence in 15 markets across the GCC, Middle East and North African regions across multiple geographies and cultures has enabled them to cater to global objectives of brands and as a result drive lead generation, increase digital growth and sales conversions. Some of their clients are Nissan, AIG, Government of Ajman, Ali Café, Al Arabiya, American Hospital, Bridgestone, Chevrolet, Citrogen, Dolce and Gabbana, GAP, GMC, Goodyear, Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault, The Dubai Mall and Mercedes Benz and so on.

“We are a perfect combination of ideal price, super quality, superior control, reliability, creativity and prompt service. We possess creative hands that merge talent and creativity to create mind-blowing and dramatic designs and media campaigns,” says Sola.

She adds, “Whether its external marketing or internal communication, we promise to bring style and punch to your product to tell your own value story. We have the skill and expertise necessary to make the advertising campaigns a memorable experience through striking visuals and themes when it comes to designs and stunning media plans when it comes to actual execution of the media campaigns be it print, electronic or other form.”

Entrepreneur Sola’s core strategic engagements are designed to deliver results from branding that breathes life into your story, to platform design that fosters engagement and campaigns that drive consumer action. Born out of a desire to bridge the brand-influencer-marketing gap, her organisation — Icon Advertising, offers a 360° marketing agency committed to helping brands scale new heights while bringing the best influencer talent into the limelight.

Her vision is to become a business where sustainability is truly embedded through knowledge, engagement, collaboration and innovation. Entrepreneur Sola makes sure that the organisation works on building relationships and sharing your company values with well-crafted content tailored to your brand and target audience.

Sola accelerates business growth and profit with tried and tested digital marketing methods and makes sure that the organisation works on building relationships and sharing your company values with well-crafted content tailored to your brand and target audience.

Through Icon Advertising, Sola helps you get visible by bringing your brand to life with digital communication that tells a story and harnessing the potential of tools, technology and social networks, convey your values, ideas, offerings and much more.

According to entrepreneur Sola, a global communication strategy is a great way for a brand to grow. Narrowing down your strategies to your target audience is even better.

