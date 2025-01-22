IBPG Abu Dhabi announces new leadership; opens membership for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin

The Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) Abu Dhabi, a key platform representing the Indian business and professional community in the UAE, has appointed a new Executive Committee for the term 2025-2027 during its board meeting held on January 13, 2025.

Rajiv Shah, previously serving as general Secretary and Treasurer, has been elected as the president of IBPG. Joining him in the leadership team are Varun Wahi, appointed as general secretary, and Aishwarya Kalmanje, who will serve as treasurer. Other distinguished members of the committee include Manish Kotwala, Anshu Shukla, Asma Bushra, Ranjan De, Shaji Kumaran, Sudhir Balakrishnan, Sreenivasa Rao, Nehal Parekh, and Meenakshi Hendricks.

In recognition of his contributions, outgoing president Padmanabha Acharya has been elevated to the position of board member. Additionally, the Board has welcomed P V Sheheen and captain Raman Oberoi as new inductees.

Commenting on the transition, Yusuff Ali, chairman of IBPG, remarked, "Over the years, IBPG has established itself as a leading voice for the Indian business and professional community in the UAE. With the dynamic leadership of Rajiv Shah and an increasingly vibrant team of professionals, I am confident that IBPG will continue to achieve its objectives and enhance its role as a platform fostering bilateral trade and cooperation."

Vice chairman Sharad Bhandari expressed gratitude to the outgoing committee and shared his optimism for the future. "IBPG has consistently promoted the interests of the Indian business and professional community while building strong relationships with the broader UAE business ecosystem. I thank Acharya and his team for their outstanding contributions over the past three years and extend a warm welcome to the new committee led by Rajiv Shah." In his address to the Board, Shah outlined his vision for the next three years, emphasising IBPG’s continued focus on hosting high-quality knowledge-sharing events, facilitating networking and business opportunities, organising social and cultural initiatives, and strengthening the India-UAE partnership to align with IBPG’s core mission. Established over 35 years ago, IBPG remains one of the most active business groups among the 37 registered in Abu Dhabi. Its vision is to foster a progressive bilateral trade platform between India and the UAE, promoting inclusive commercial partnerships that inspire entrepreneurship, networking, globalisation, innovation, and job creation.

Membership to IBPG is open to Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin. Those interested in joining can visit www.ibpgauh.org for more information.