Human Purpose: A meaningful evening of social commitment at the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy

The HUMAN PURPOSE event, co-organised by Kelmer Group and Italiacamp, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote social impact and cultural dialogue. Hosted at the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy, the initiative underscored the importance of education and programmes addressing vulnerabilities, creating a platform for reflection on societal challenges in Italy beyond business objectives.

The event, which represented the first leisure gathering at the Hub, had a clear mission: to establish a lasting legacy for the venue, presenting it as a space for development, dialogue, and reflection on issues that transcend the corporate world. This commitment was embodied in the partnership with Teach For Italy - Insegnare per l’Italia, whose CEO, Andrea Pastorelli, and board member, Gesù Antonio Báez, shared powerful stories of addressing educational inequalities in underserved areas in Italy.

The theme of the evening, 'Human Purpose', called attention to pressing social issues in Italy such as child welfare andschool dropouts, poverty, and urban decay. It aimed to evoke the unique sensitivity required to tackle these challenges, particularly focusing on children and young people. As the campaign’s message highlights, "Human Purpose is born for children and youth – as a moment to educate, uncover talent, and bring it to light." By dedicating its end-of-year event awareness campaign to the next generation, the Hub reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of social responsibility and addressing often-overlooked societal concerns in Italy

Italiacamp has always played a key role in Italy in promoting projects focused on innovation, inclusion, and social impact. Projects supported by Italiacamp focus on developing skills to think critically, act sustainably, and engage inclusively. As one of the Hub's key partners, Kelmer Group has long championed the social initiative, aligning its efforts with Teach For Italy’s mission to shed light on hidden and neglected realities. During the event, Kelmer Group’s expertise was pivotal in facilitating strategic B2B meetings and connecting Teach For Italy with leading local foundations and organisations. These curated connections hold the potential for transformative partnerships that could further enhance educational opportunities in vulnerable areas of Italy. The evening was not just a celebration of the year’s achievements for both Kelmer Group and ItaliaCamp, but also an opportunity to reflect on critical social themes in Italy. It demonstrated the power of collaboration between business and social initiatives, urging all partners to extend their influence beyond professional projects into meaningful societal discussions contributions.

