Human Appeal's lifesaving efforts For Gaza - Winter aid, humanitarian relief, and support amidst crisis
Human Appeal, with the help of its local and regional partners, continues its emergency appeal launched with the beginning of the war on Gaza last October, which has so far resulted in close to 19 thousand martyrs and 50 thousand injured in light of the collapse of the health and humanitarian systems in the Strip, which rings alarm bells on all fronts.
With the beginning of winter and the decline in temperatures, Human Appeal aims to provide basic winter needs lacking in the besieged Gaza Strip, becoming the first aid organisation to provide temporary shelter tents in 29 UNRWA schools which have become shelters for displaced persons whose number has reached more than a million and 300,000 distributed among 154 schools.
In the same context, the organisation has sent, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, a plane carrying 45 tons of life-saving humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip. This plane carried food, medical supplies, and winter clothes and needs. The plane has already landed in Arish airport, waiting to be received by the Egyptian Red Crescent who will handle its transport into Gaza through the Rafah Crossing and the distribution of supplies through specialized authorities in the Strip.
The organisation has also continued its emergency interference, which started right after the beginning of the war, in the fields of shelter, food, health, and water, through the distribution of food parcels, ready meals, bread, drinking water, and personal hygiene products among displaced persons in shelter schools and points of gathering of displaced persons in more than one area of the Strip.
Human Appeal had a present and change-making role during the war by providing fuel for hospitals and ambulances which suffered from a fuel shortage due to the constant siege on the Strip and prevention of fuel from reaching it. It also provided medication and medical supplies for several hospitals and medical facilities.
Human Appeal's aid, since the beginning of the war, has reached more than 304,870 people, ranging from food parcels, hot and ready meals, fresh vegetable and fruit parcels, personal hygiene kits, clean drinking water, and critical medical supplies. The organisation still plans to implement several other interventions soon.
Human Appeal has been standing by Palestine and the Gaza Strip since 1991, providing aid and emergency support in times of crisis and escalations. It has also been working on several sustainable projects aiming to better the lives of Palestinians, like water desalination and sanitation projects, as well as providing schools and hospitals with the fuel and electricity needed to operate.
