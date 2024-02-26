Huawei and du sign strategic cooperation MoU, building the 5G advanced country project

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 7:07 PM

During MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation between Huawei and the leading telecom operator du in the UAE. The MoU will continue to lead the digital UAE by building the 5G advanced country project and establish a demonstration benchmark for 5G advanced commercial networks in the Middle East and around the world.

Fahad AI Hassawi, CEO of du; Chen Hao, Huawei's carrier sales department president; Liu Jiawei, Chairman of Huawei UAE; Tao Geng, CEO of Huawei UAE, and members of the management teams of both parties attended the signing ceremony.

According to the MoU, the two parties will work together to promote the construction and commercial use of the 5G advanced network and jointly build the 5G advanced country in the UAE. The two parties will establish a 5G Advanced joint innovation centre to innovate 5G Advanced technologies and expand the large-scale commercial use of new services in all scenarios, including consumers, homes, and enterprises, and accelerate the incubation of commercial applications such as 24K XR, FWA2, holographic conferencing, and enhanced 5G private networks.

Fahad AI Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "As a leading digital telco, du is committed to cooperating with global industry leaders, such as Huawei, to remain at the forefront of digital innovation and provide customers with the ultimate network experience. Huawei's leading technologies will support the realisation of du's strategic vision, play an important role in 5G Advanced service innovation and industry digitalisation, and jointly accelerate the UAE's digital transformation."

Liu Jiawei, Chairman of Huawei UAE, said: "As a global ICT infrastructure and smart device provider, Huawei is committed to supporting du strategic vision of digital innovation and providing customers with the ultimate network experience. In the past year, du has developed rapidly in FWA services and has successfully deployed a commercial 5G Advanced network and we believe that the signing of this MoU will deepen the implementation of 5G Advanced technologies, accelerate the incubation of commercial applications, and strengthen our strategic partnership with du."

The cooperation between du and Huawei started in 2008 and maintained close strategic mutual trust in the 3G, 4G, and 5G eras. Towards the new phase of 5G advanced, the two parties will continue to discuss the end-to-end evolution of 5G advanced networks, incubate new 5G advanced services in to-C, to-B, and to-H, build ubiquitous high-quality networks, and help du continuously provide the best connection experience and digital services for its customers.