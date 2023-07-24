How Saud Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Alhammadi is leading the UAE’s first technical support company

In recent times, cyber attacks are no longer combatted only by antivirus software or firewalls. The risk of cyber threats is increasing by the day, and now more than ever, companies and institutions are pulling in all possible efforts to protect their data and information. When it comes to cyber security, it is essential as it encompasses everything that relates to protecting our data from cyber theft and private information being stolen in order to cause harm. This can be sensitive data, governmental and industry data, personal information, personally identifiable information (PII), intellectual property, and protected health information (PHI) – in short, anything and everything.

Keeping in mind the gravity of the issue, there are specialised firms that work to create safe and secure web space for various organisations so that they can keep doing their operations without any fear of cyber attacks. Saud Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Alhammadi is the founder and general manager of the UAE’s first cyber security company, Technical Support Securing Websites and Electronic Accounts. The company was established in 2018 with the motto of a safe and hack-free society. They offer information technology networks, risk management, information security as well as information technology consulting.

As systems, tools and applications are scattered in a hybrid environment – cloud and on-premises – security operations teams often struggle with threat detection and response. The proficient team at Technical Support Securing Websites and Electronic Accounts helps organisations to leverage AI-powered threat detection and incident response to eliminate false positives by focusing on threats that matter while improving response times.

Saud Ahmed shared that he has received appreciation from several companies. “One of my satisfied clients includes Global Jet Technic Company. I have been managing their server since 2020 and providing them excellent services by managing their aviation maintenance servers, along with the safety and security of their websites. In 2020, they faced a cyber attack that resulted in their accounts being hacked. However, I was able to recover it for them,” he elaborated.

When it comes to his strengths, he claims that his strength is his attention to detail. He is very thorough at his job, an ability which has helped him detect any signs of concern and work on its mitigations early on. A part of this has to do with his passion for the kind of work he does. In fact, Saud Ahmed has been studying and understanding information technology, its threats and solutions from the young age of 13, allowing him to discover loopholes in the systems created by others.

The digital world is very fragile. Today, everyone’s life is connected online. We interact with each other, do bank transactions, shop online, etc. Cyber security attacks can also lead to identity theft and extortion attempts, causing severe damage and end up ruining a person’s life. Hence, we all make sure the safety of our data as well as our personal information. Now just imagine the same happening to an entire company – a business you created and grew from scratch. The risks and threats increase manifold and this is where Saud Ahmed puts his skills to test.

His systems have helped companies protect themselves and also individuals who use cyberspace for their day-to-day operations. Being an entrepreneur is to be creative and innovative, and he keeps polishing his skills by using these essential tools and putting his abilities to work. As an entrepreneur, Saud Ahmed firmly believes in structured experimentation, adaptability, decisiveness, team building, risk tolerance, and persistence. Once you know your goals, it becomes easier to navigate your life in the right direction. It holds more importance when you get to help people and change their lives, along with following your passion and achieving your dreams. This is exactly what Saud Ahmed has been doing throughout and aims to do so in the future as well.