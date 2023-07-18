HONOR announces the launch of HONOR 90 5G, the AI-powered smartphone in the Middle East

With AI Vlog Master, 0-risk eye comfort display and 200MP camera, AI Vlog Master, HONOR 90 5G elevates users' experience to new heights

Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 8:00 PM

The global technology brand HONOR has officially revealed its latest HONOR 90 5G from the legendary HONOR N Series at an exceptional event under the theme 'HONOR Mission Impossible'. The all-new smartphone showcases HONOR's cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including AI Vlog Master and 0 risk eye-comfort display with an ultra-clear 200MP camera. HONOR 90 5G is available now for pre-order at an exciting price and special gifts for a limited time.

“We are delighted to share the exciting news that the HONOR 90 5G is now available for pre-order. We strongly believe that this smartphone will revolutionise the world of video shooting, thanks to its advanced AI technologies that elevate smartphone videography to new levels.” Mafeijian ( House), general manager of HONOR GCC. “HONOR 90 also incorporates innovative eye-care technologies that prioritise the well-being of users' eyes during prolonged phone usage, ensuring a 0-risk viewing experience.”

Create videos easier than ever with AI Vlog Master

HONOR 90 5G opens a world of endless opportunities by embracing AI technology in video creation and vlogging with AI Vlog Master, including instant movie, AI Video recommendation and AI noise reduction.

With the instant movie, users can transform their footage into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for social media sharing. In just one second, your masterpiece is ready to be unleashed. Through AI video recommendation, HONOR 90 5G analyses the scene and recommends the ideal video mode from five modes portrait video, HDR video, close-up, multi-video, and solo cut mode.

HONOR also introduces the game-changing AI noise reduction feature, utilising AI technology to remove background noise from videos. This ensures clear human voices without distractions from surrounding sounds, offering vloggers and video creators a hassle-free way to capture high-quality content.

The revolutionary 0-risk eye-comfort display

HONOR sets a new standard in eye care technology with the revolutionary launch of the HONOR 90 5G. This cutting-edge smartphone features the industry-first 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display, incorporating the highest achieved 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology.

This industry-leading technology ensures a comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience, minimizing eye strain and providing optimal comfort in all situations. With the HONOR 90 5G, users can enjoy a truly unparalleled and soothing visual experience for their eyes.

With the Dynamic Dimming technology, Circadian Night Display and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification, HONOR aims to deliver an unparalleled eye care experience, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Knowing that our eyes often feel more comfortable in natural light conditions, the HONOR 90 uses dynamic light that resembles natural light rhythm to stimulate ciliary muscle movement through Dynamic Dimming. This innovative feature helps to alleviate eye fatigue by as much as 18 per cent by increasing blood circulation in the ciliary muscle.

With its Circadian Night Display, the HONOR 90 5G automatically adjusts the display to warmer colours and reduces blue light, promoting melatonin secretion for improved sleep. This feature can increase melatonin levels by 20 per cent, resulting in better sleep quality and longer sleep duration for users.

The HONOR 90 has received the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, guaranteeing a flicker-free viewing experience even at lower brightness levels. It achieves a risk-free dimming level, making it perfect for today's content-hungry generation who spend prolonged hours viewing and watching on their smartphones.

200MP ultra clear camera for ultimate photography experience

The HONOR 90 showcases a powerful triple camera system, consisting of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor for exceptional light capture and impressive low-light performance. Complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide macro camera with a wide field of view, and a 2MP depth camera for accurate distance estimation, this camera setup produces detailed photos with high dynamic range.

HONOR 90 5G also introduces a new portrait mode, delivering well-defined facial features, accurate skin tones, and a natural bokeh effect. Furthermore, the HONOR 90 5G features a 50MP front camera that captures stunning selfies with exceptional detail, catering to the needs of content creators.

The camera on the HONOR 90 5G empowers users to effortlessly seize every moment, capturing fine details with precision. From stunning landscapes to precious gatherings, this camera ensures exceptional clarity and vibrant colours.

A performance that goes beyond

The HONOR 90 is the first HONOR N Series smartphone to run the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This advanced operating system offers a range of upgraded and customized features, providing users with a smarter and more convenient experience than ever before. It’s equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, which provides exceptional performance and can handle even the most intensive and demanding tasks with ease.

The HONOR 90 5G is packed with a large 5000mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day, making it ideal for all-day productivity. With its 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology, the HONOR 90 provides a fast-charging experience. Users can juice up the smartphone to 45 per cent in just 15 minutes using the provided charger, allowing them to quickly power up their device and enjoy gaming, music, and video streaming while on the move.

HONOR cloud services offers

From July 17 to October 31, HONOR 90 Series users can get a range of exclusive gifts from HONOR Game Center, HONOR Themes and Game Manager.

HONOR game centre

Sign in every day to get game vouchers and enjoy your favourite games in HONOR game centre.

HONOR themes

Users of the HONOR 90 Series can claim a range of exclusive themes and wallpapers in HONOR Themes, including splendid customized glowing halo and romantic moon phase themes and AODs, HONOR Talents themes, and AIGC wallpapers.

HONOR Go Beyond

HONOR Go Beyond Programme, which was announced by Mr Zhao on HGDC.2022, has now gone online, providing an incentive of more than 130 million US dollars for talented app/game developers and mobile phone UI theme designers. By participating in this campaign, you can have an opportunity to receive traffic bonuses for your innovative and outstanding creations. Learn more about it at https://developer.hihonor.com/en/activity/page/tg2023070414497763.

Price and availability

The HONOR 90 5G is available in three brilliant colours - Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.

HONOR 90 is available now for pre-order from Dh1599 for 19GB (12+7) + 256GB version and Dh1999 for 19GB (12+7) + 512GB version with gifts worth Dh597 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3, 1-year screen protection via hihonor.com, Axiom, Carrefour, Emax, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Sharaf DG, Noon, Etisalat.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com.