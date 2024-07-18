HONOR 200 Series launched in the Middle East

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:26 AM

HONOR, the global technology brand, has launched regionally the all-new HONOR 200 Series at a spectacular launch event in Dubai.

The series introduced two cutting-edge models, the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200, promising to reshape the smartphone experience & portrait photography with a range of advanced AI features across camera, chipset, display, user interface and powerful capabilities in a sleek design. The HONOR 200 Series will be available in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan with a later rollout expected in South Africa.

The event revolved around the concept of taking off on a journey to "HONOR AI World," where guests were invited to discover the latest advancements in AI portrait photography on the HONOR 200 Series. They engaged in interactive zones and experiences in addition to shooting booth that showcased the innovative capabilities and excellence of AI technology in capturing portraits.

Furthermore, HONOR top managements highlighted in the event its significant expansion in the region over the past year. The brand has achieved impressive growth in the Middle East, with a notable 154 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in 2023. The trend continued in the first half of 2024, showing a strong 90 per cent revenue growth. Particularly noteworthy is its outstanding 544 per cent growth in the premium segment, reflecting HONOR's strategic expansion and growing consumer preference in the region's competitive market.

From his side, Daniel Wang, MEA President, HONOR Middle East Africa said: “We are excited to launch the cutting-edge HONOR 200 Series in the Middle East, setting new benchmarks in AI portrait photography.”

"Featuring the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200, these models showcase advanced AI across camera, chipset, display, and user interface, catering to the demands of consumers in the region,” he added.

The event welcomed Dr Ghalib Al Shammari, Chairman of The Saudi Society for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Systems, who shared his vision on the future of artificial intelligence and its transformative impact on society. He highlighted AI's paths and trends and the potential to improve everyday life with the power of AI.

His remarks underscored the significant role of AI in shaping a more efficient and interconnected world, which aligns seamlessly with HONOR’s mission to create a new intelligent world for everyone, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to innovation and enhancing user experiences through cutting-edge AI technology.

The event also featured Shaina Suchdev, COO of Studio Harcourt, who highlighted their 90-year legacy and their collaboration with HONOR in developing the HONOR AI Portrait Engine. This collaboration blends Studio Harcourt's artistic heritage with cutting-edge AI technology, promising to redefine portrait photography by delivering high-quality, distinctive portraits that reflect the studio's signature style empowered by AI.

The event was attended by prominent figures and influencers from the region, and in addition Mustapha Azab, celebrities portrait photographer and Saeed Jumoh, chairman of Emirates Photography Society and General Secretariat of Union Of Arab Photographers, shared their valuable insights and experiences with the HONOR 200 Pro and its capabilities.

From his side, Saeed Jumoh, Chairman of Emirates Photography Society and General Secretariat of Union Of Arab Photographers, shared his testimonial: “I am really impressed by the results of the HONOR 200 Series, thanks to its advanced AI Portrait Engine.”

“I believe HONOR 200 Series marks a significant leap forward in the evolution of portrait photography on smartphones, promising to capture pro-grade portraits effortlessly with the power of AI,” he added.

Mustapha Azab said: "Having spent years capturing portraits of celebrities, I understand the setup and the lengthy process involved in achieving the perfect shot. With the HONOR 200 Series and its impressive hardware and AI enhancements, achieving professional-quality portraits is now as simple as clicking a button. This advancement makes studio-level portraits accessible to everyone.”

At the event, it was announced that HONOR 200 Series won prestigious award for " The Best Portrait Phone " from Hia Magazine. The award highlighted the device's outstanding camera capabilities, which combine advanced hardware and AI-driven software to deliver exceptional portrait photography.

HONOR 200 Series, the Best Portrait Phone – AI Empowered

The new series – HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 – includes a Triple 50MP AI Portrait Camera, combining advanced hardware with AI-powered software to consistently capture stunning portraits. Comprising a 50MP Portrait Main Camera, 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera, and 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera, it ensures exceptional portrait and detailed photography in any environment.

Teaming up with Studio Harcourt for software enhancements, the HONOR 200 Series integrates AI Shadow and Light Enhancement, AI Optical Effect Enhancement, and AI Artistic Style Enhancement. These features achieve optimal lighting balance, realistic skin tones, refined facial textures, and Studio Harcourt-inspired artistic styles. Additionally, it offers 3 Iconic Harcourt Modes and an AI-Enhanced Night Portrait Mode for exceptional portrait results. Furthermore, it offers bokeh effects and beauty enhancements for added creative flexibility.

Charge In No Time with Lightening Fast Charging Capabilities

The HONOR 200 Series introduces the revolutionary 100W HONOR SuperCharge, a cutting-edge technology that empowers users to fully recharge their devices in an astonishing 41 minutes. Furthermore, the HONOR 200 Pro version enhances user convenience with the addition of 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge. HONOR 200 Pro with Flagship Performance Equipped with the robust Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AI Chipset, it guarantees seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness. Featuring MagicOS 8.0, the HONOR 200 Pro offers an intelligent user experience enriched with a range of AI-powered smart functionalities. MagicOS 8.0 also offers flagship features such as AI-Empowered Magic Portal, Magic Capsule and Magic Ring on the HONOR 200 Pro that streamline user digital interactions. HONOR 200 Makes Its Regional Debut Launched alongside the HONOR 200 Pro, the HONOR 200 excels in portrait photography, empowering users to capture stunning images with exceptional detail. It also boasts an impressive 0 Risk AI Eye Comfort Display that incorporates advanced technologies to eliminate flickering and reduces eye fatigue such as AI Circadian Night Display, Dynamic Dimming and verified by the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Display Certification and the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification. HONOR Pad X8a, Born for Entertainment With a focus on ecosystem integration and interconnected devices, HONOR introduced its latest tablet during the event, highlighting its robust capabilities. The new tablet features an expansive 11-inch display, a long lasting 8300mAh battery, and ample storage of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Pricing and Availability Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 200 Pro is available for pre-order in three colorways: Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and Black at an exciting price of Dh2,499. Consumers who will purchase HONOR 200 Pro or will get free gifts worth Dh1,696 including HONOR CHOICE Watch, HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, Backpack and 12-month screen protection. HONOR 200 is available in Moonlight White, Emerald Green, and Black. The (12GB+512GB) version will be available at a price of Dh1,899 and (12GB+256GB) version will be available at a price of Dh1,599. Consumers who will purchase HONOR 200 will get free gifts worth Dh1,496 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, HONOR CHOICE MOECEN Band, Backpack and 12-month screen protection.

Consumers can pre-order HONOR 200 Pro & HONOR 200 at HONOR Online Store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, & Noon.