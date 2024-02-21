Homes r Us drives togetherness in the new Ramadan 2024 collection

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 3:15 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 3:44 PM

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Homes r Us, the leading home décor and furniture brand, unveiled its highly anticipated Ramadan 2024 collection. With a commitment to fostering togetherness and reflection, Homes R Us has designed a catalogue filled with tips to help customers create warm and inviting spaces where meaningful moments can be shared with loved ones.

Ramadan is both a time for celebration, and introspection – bringing together families and friends, and offering a time to reflect on the year gone by. This year's Ramadan collection serves as the ultimate guide for a cosy and welcoming Ramadan experience. From thoughtfully designed seating that facilitates heart-warming discussions, soft furnishings to add comfort, and statement accessories that add depth and character to every room, Homes r Us has curated a collection that embodies the essence of the Holy Month.

In addition to curated living spaces and statement pieces, the Ramadan collection features a range of unique and welcoming dining tables, tableware, and accessories to elevate the iftar and suhoor experiences throughout Ramadan. Designed for entertaining, as well as warm family moments – the highlight of this season’s collection is enabling closeness in celebration. The new collection also features festive lighting pieces such as traditional lanterns, candleholders, and more to bring home the joys of the season with their warm glow.

Customers will be delighted to find valuable decorating tips to help them transform their homes with the same panache of professionally decorated spaces, while still reflecting their personal style and preferences.

To further enhance the shopping experience, Homes r Us is also offering customers free delivery and assembly on minimum purchases of Dh1,000. This ensures that customers can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience throughout the busy season.

The Ramadan 2024 collection and catalogue from Homes r Us are now available in stores and online on homesrus.ae/en/catalogues2024. Embrace the spirit of togetherness and reflection with Homes r Us, this Ramadan. For more information, please visit www.homesrus.ae.