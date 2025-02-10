Home Centre unveils its exclusive Ramadan collection and campaign

Home Centre, one of the largest retailers in furniture and home furnishings across the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian subcontinent, brings you five thoughtfully curated Ramadan-inspired capsule collections.

Ramadan is a season of warmth, togetherness, and celebration, yet it often comes with its fair share of dilemmas — finding an update to your living room that can lend itself to looking festive but also stay relevant post Ramadan, wondering if there’s enough seating for guests, debating whether the dining table is big enough for Iftar or figuring out how many qahwa cups to buy. And that’s where Home Centre steps in with the launch of ‘Your Ramadan Answered’ campaign and goes beyond being a home retailer to become the ultimate solution to all things Ramadan.

Each collection is uniquely designed by the in-house team, drawing inspiration from the region, curated to address every Ramadan need. From the affordable charm of the Qubba to the quiet luxury of Amirah, the bold aesthetics of Nexus, or the traditional-yet-modern appeal of Tamara, every collection provides purposeful solutions to make Ramadan preparations easier, more beautiful, and stress-free.

Arja Taaveniku, CEO, Home Centre, said: "At Home Centre, Ramadan is more than just a campaign—it’s a part of who we are as a homegrown brand in the region. Ramadan holds a unique place in our hearts, as it embodies togetherness, reflection, and a deep sense of community—values that resonate deeply with what we stand for as a brand. Our commitment has always been to celebrate individuality, ensuring we meet the unique needs of every home. Through a thoughtfully curated range of styles and price points, we strive to offer something for every taste and budget. Inspired by the spirit of Ramadan, our collections aren’t just about beautiful furniture or décor; it's about creating the perfect canvas for cherished memories during the holy month." Home Centre’s ‘Your Ramadan Answered’ collection was launched at a VIP event in the heart of Al Qudra Desert at the Hidden Café. The evening brought together the region’s top influencers and interior design enthusiasts for an immersive showcase of the latest assortments. As the sun set over the golden dunes, guests experienced a curated blend of interactive activities and memorable engagements, making it an event to remember. Siddarth Sivaprakash, head of marketing, Home Centre, said: "Our approach to Ramadan has always been to imbibe the sentiment of the season and package our offering in a way that is relevant to the pressures and challenges homemakers face, while fasting and still preparing for a period of hosting. Each collection is designed to meet every Ramadan need—whether you seek something budget-friendly, luxurious, or contemporary. We understand that planning for the holy month can sometimes feel like solving a puzzle, and our collections are expertly designed to bring it all together." "At Home Centre, we believe preparing your home for Ramadan should feel like a celebration—not a challenge. With ‘Your Ramadan Answered,’ we take the guesswork out of your preparations, so you can focus on what truly matters—creating beautiful memories with your loved ones," Sivaprakash added.

All five specially curated Ramadan collections are now available across stores in MENA and at www.homecentre.com.