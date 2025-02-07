HMD Fusion makes Middle East debut with innovative features

Human Mobile Devices is setting a new standard with technology that not only enhances the user experience but also prioritises sustainability and repairability for a better future for our planet.

Human Mobile Devices, the tech innovator unveils its most groundbreaking device to date — HMD Fusion 5G, and now available in all the major outlets in the Middle East priced at just Dh1099. The latest HMD smartphone is perfectly positioned at the intersection of innovation and accessibility. Its sleek, modern aesthetic and cutting-edge features make it the ultimate blend of style and functionality.

The HMD Fusion offers versatility like never before, with built-in features like a ring light for flawless selfies or the potential to transform into a gaming console. Coming this year, its interchangeable outfits attach seamlessly via six specialised pins, instantly customising the phone's hardware, software, and performance to match your style or needs.

Commenting on the launch of the HMD Fusion in the Middle East markets, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice-president of HMD in the AMEA region, said: "We’re excited to bring the HMD Fusion to the Middle East, a region where Gen Z and Millennials embrace technology that speaks to their individuality. With the revolutionary Smart Outfits feature, the HMD Fusion transforms from just a phone into a canvas for self-expression and creativity. This device empowers users to customise their experience like never before, reflecting their unique style and personality. At HMD, we believe in blending innovation with authenticity, and the HMD Fusion is a testament to that vision. We can’t wait to see how our users make it their own and redefine personal tech."

HMD Fusion is designed with (Fix It Yourself) front of mind.

Believing that collaboration fosters creativity, Human Mobile Devices offers endless possibilities for personalisation, allowing you to craft a phone that reflects your unique style, needs, and passions with ease with an open-source software and hardware developer kit3.

First up, the HMD Fusion Flashy Outfit, which is an evolution of the selfie-stick with the software and hardware inbuilt into the device. HMD Fusion Flashy will take your selfie-game to another level with its foldable LED-flash ring. You can choose to enhance your photos with a natural glow by controlling the light intensity or add a colourful light ring to your HMD Fusion. As you attach it and the Outfit fuses with the device, it takes over the software, giving you the option to choose your preferred lighting colour from the camera app. For a limited time, the HMD Fusion comes with an exclusive Flashy Outfit (valued at Dh179) included free of charge in the box.

Coming soon, the HMD Fusion Gaming Outfit allows you to morph your smartphone into a portable gaming console with gaming buttons and joysticks giving you use of the whole screen real estate to get immersed into the gaming action. The pin connectors allow for precise controls, and it is plug and play compatible. It has a USB-C port and 3.5mm audio jack input for your headphones. Those who purchase the HMD Fusion and soon available HMD Fusion Gaming Outfit, will be able to claim two free months of cloud gaming subscription with Blacknut accessing over 500 Blacknut titles to make the absolute most of your new purchases. HMD Fusion empowers users to customise their experience like never before, reflecting their unique style and personality. As the digital detox trend is growing, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is leading the way by offering smarter choices for smartphone use. The HMD Fusion comes with Detox Mode designed to help you take a break from social media and constant notifications. With a customizable app and contact blocking, Detox Mode lets you create a distraction-free experience, giving you more time to focus on what truly matters. Beyond just outfits, the HMD Fusion stands as a sleek fashion statement in its own right, boasting a durable, stainless steel-reinforced plastic body. With a nod to the raw, grunge-inspired aesthetic that resonates with Gen Z, it exudes an effortlessly cool, industrial-chic vibe. The device also comes with a minimalistic clear Casual Outfit that lets its innovative design shine through when you prefer to keep it simple. Offering the protective benefits of a case without the bulk, the clear Casual Outfit is included with the HMD Fusion, while a variety of coloured Casual Outfits are available. The HMD Fusion isn't just about looks — it's about capturing life in incredible detail. With a powerful 50MP front camera, featuring Selfie Gestures and Selfie Slow-Mo, and a 108 MP dual rear camera designed to excel in any lighting condition, speed, or situation, you’re always ready to snap perfect moments. Whether it's a spontaneous selfie or a fast-paced action shot, the HMD Fusion will document your life’s moments, effortlessly.

And like the HMD Skyline smartphone in Human Mobile Devices, HMD Fusion is designed with (Fix It Yourself) front of mind. The device is equipped with Gen 2 repairability, making it easier than ever to repair a smashed screen, drained battery or other part. Simply pop open the device, replace the screen, back cover, charging port or battery.