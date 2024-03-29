Hilton Makkah & Jeddah Hilton host 'Green Ramadan' Iftar for media partners

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 10:33 AM

Hilton Makkah Jabal Omar (Conrad Makkah | Hilton Makkah and Convention Center | Hilton Suites Makkah | Doubletree by Hilton) and Jeddah Hilton hosted a special Iftar gathering on March 25, for media partners from the Western Province. The event highlighted Hilton's innovative ‘Green Ramadan’ initiative and its commitment to sustainable hospitality in Hilton.

"The ‘Green Ramadan’ initiative underscores Hilton's dedication to responsible travel and our mission to protect the environment," said Jumana Jalal, cluster marketing director, Hilton Makkah Jabal Omar and Jeddah Hilton. "We are honoured to collaborate with our media partners in promoting sustainability and showcasing the best of Hilton's hospitality throughout this important season."

The event featured remarks by key Hilton executives, including newly appointed cluster general manager Bulent Tarlan, who expressed his enthusiasm for the ‘Green Ramadan’ program and its inspiring focus on sustainability. Inspired by statements from Nikki Walsh, senior director of F&B Marketing and PR at Hilton EMEA, on the impact of food waste during religious holidays, Tarlan emphasised the need for transformative change in the hospitality industry.

General manager of Conrad Makkah Serkan Yalcinkaya highlighted the property's unique position as the only Conrad in Saudi Arabia and the highest-end hotel in Saudi Arabia, committed to providing exceptional luxury experiences while embracing sustainability.

The Iftar featured traditional cuisine with locally sourced ingredients, showcasing both Hilton's waste reduction efforts in line with the ‘Green Ramadan’ initiative and its commitment to enhancing culinary offerings through the ‘Taste of Hilton’ program. The event also included interactive displays highlighting UNEP's ‘Recipe of Change’ messaging.

"Our 'Green Ramadan' initiative demonstrates our leadership in sustainable hospitality," said Ahmed Ghoul, cluster commercial director, "Ramadan is our winning month. With over 2400 suites and rooms, we proudly serve over 200,000 pilgrims with non-stop activities, activations, and surprises that embody the kindness of this special time."

Located just steps from the holy Haram, Jabal Omar Hilton Hotels offer luxurious suites and a variety of Hilton standard rooms, many with breathtaking views of the Holy Haram and Kaaba. The unique outlets set themselves apart with exceptional dining experiences, showcasing the renowned culinary excellence of Hilton.