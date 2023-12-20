Hiap Seng Engineering Limited FZC, UAE awarded $241 Million EPC contract for Ecomar Storage Terminal Phase I in Fujairah, UAE

Hiap Seng will provide engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the Storage Terminal with associated facilities of the 700,000 CuM of Black and White Oil Storage (23) Tanks

Follow us on







Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 4:33 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 4:34 PM

This contract award enhances the execution and delivery capabilities of Hiap Seng

The Project comprises of fully automated 700,000 CuM capacity storage terminal with state-of-the-art technology with interconnecting pipeline to the existing Jetty Manifold at the Port of Fujairah

Hiap Seng will use its existing world-class fabrication facility for the fabrication works of the project

Hiap Seng Engineering Limited FZC, UAE announced today a significant contract awarded by Intrakat Societe Anonyme Technical and Energy Products, Fujairah Branch for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) Project of the Ecomar Storage Terminal Phase I Project, Fujairah, UAE, located in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

"This award demonstrates how, through strong collaboration and consistent project execution strategy, we continue to build our relationship with Ecomar," said Murugesan Chidambaram, managing director of Hiap Seng. “To ensure project execution excellence, we will leverage our “One Hiap Seng Way” operating model to safely and efficiently deliver the Ecomar Storage Terminal Project with the highest quality."

Further, Murugesan Chidambaram of Hiap Seng, stated: “We are immensely proud to be entrusted by Ecomar and Intrakat to award this flagship project. The Ecomar project is an important milestone paving the way for an accelerated deployment of state-of-the-art technology with a Jetty facility of the Storage capacity to the industry. Ecomar Storage is engaged in playing a leading role in this journey and this award reinforces our position as a key enabler for integrated storage solutions. With our partners, we offer a very robust and competitive combination and are committed to making this project a reference for the industry.”

Ecomar as part of its enhancement program has awarded the entire EPCC of the Ecomar Terminal Phase 3 Project to M/s. Intrakat Group, Greece (https://www.intrakat.gr/en/) to be executed by Intrakat Societe Anonyme Technical and Energy Products, Fujairah Branch, comprising the Phase I & II of the Project. Intrakat has awarded the complete Phase I portion of the EPCC contract to Hiap Seng for a value of USD 241 Million with a completion schedule of 28 months.

Hiap Seng will provide engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of phase 1 of the project for 700,000 CuM of storage facilities with associated infrastructures. The storage Comprises 350,000 Cum of Black Oil and 350,000 CuM of White Oil. The facility also includes an interconnecting pipeline (8 lines) to the Jetty Manifold. The fully automated terminal with state-of-the-art technology backed up with Diesel Generator and fully protected facilities with fire protection systems.

Engineering services will be performed by Hiap Seng offices in India and UAE, with the project management, procurement and construction from their offices in UAE.