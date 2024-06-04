Heriot-Watt University Dubai showcases student innovations at the Design Degree Show 2024

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM

Heriot-Watt University Dubai organised the inaugural Design Degree Show, presented by the School of Textiles and Design. This event highlights the exceptional work of Heriot-Watt’s 2024 honours degree students from the Interior Design, Constructed and Virtual Environment programme area.

Graduating design students unveiled their final projects at the university’s Dubai campus, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

The School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Communication Design, Design Management, Fashion Branding and Promotion, Interior Architecture and Design.

Some of the projects showcased during the Design Degree Show include 'Heritage Harvest', a sanctuary providing new forms of nourishment to the mind, body, and soul by Jyoti Odedra, 'Nexus', an experiential museum provoking reflection on climate-induced changes related to water by Sumeya Abdalle, ‘Reading Bridges Library’, a library focused on user experiences for those with learning and concentration difficulties such as Dyslexia, ADD and ADHD.

Professor Louise Valentine, Head of School- School of Textile and Design, said: “We are excited to launch our inaugural Design Degree Show on our state-of-the-art campus this year. The Design Degree Show is a vibrant celebration of design's diverse culture and creativity, offering an inspiring experience for employers, the public, and prospective students. This event is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, showcasing the remarkable transformation they undergo through their education here." "Under the guidance of our distinguished faculty, students develop their raw potential into refined, innovative design solutions. The show highlights their creative achievements and demonstrates how our comprehensive educational approach equips them with the skills and vision needed to excel in the design industry. By attending, visitors will witness first hand the exceptional talent and creativity that our students bring to the table, reflecting the high standards of our academic programs and the supportive learning environment we provide. The Design Degree Show is a proud milestone, underscoring our commitment to fostering the next generation of design leaders.” Dima Alkawadri, Assistant Professor at the School of Textiles and Design, said: “The Design Degree Show offers an inspiring glimpse into the inventive minds of our talented students. This event showcases their distinctive design solutions, demonstrating the unique vision each student brings to address local and global challenges. More than just an exhibition, it reflects the transformative power of education, where ideas are nurtured and brought to life, talents are carefully refined, and creative boundaries are continually pushed to achieve excellence.”

The Design Degree show is free and open to the public until June 7, 2024, and is open from 10:00am- 4:00pm at Heriot-Watt University Dubai Campus.