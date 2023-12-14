Helal Saeed Almarri inaugurates Kreston Global's World & EMEA Conference in Dubai

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 11:36 AM

The leading international accounting network, Kreston Global selected Dubai from a roster of cities, to host their World & EMEA Conference. The conference was held from December 4 to 7. The annual event of Kreston Global, which has presence in 115 countries, brought together business advisors, economists and thought leaders from across the globe to explore possibilities for business expansion and international collaboration.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism was the chief guest of the inaugural session of the conference. Rich Howard, chairman of Kreston Global was confident that the Kreston firms would be partnering with the expansion plans of their clients, as UAE is seeing a surge in foreign investments owing to the ease of doing business initiatives as well as the visa and regulatory reforms.

Liza Robbins, chief executive of Kreston Global mentioned the selection of Dubai as the world conference city was because of the emergence of the city as the hub for global businesses who are looking to leverage on Dubai’s strategic geographical location and progressive economic diversification policies. "Dubai is one of the ideal destinations for conferences. Dubai is known for its modern and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including world-class conference facilities. Strategically located, Dubai is easily accessible from various parts of the world. It goes without saying that when you host a conference in Dubai, you provide a multicultural backdrop, facilitating networking and collaboration among participants from different parts of the world,” added Robbins.

Sudhir Kumar, director of Kreston Global Board said the conference acted as a springboard for collaboration between Kreston firms from within the Middle East region, as well as from Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific. "Dubai becoming the preferred choice for this global event is a testament for the city’s evolution as a leading global MICE destination. The conference was attended by over 300 delegates from all over the world. There were many technical and practical sessions presented by renowned speakers from around the globe. This was an opportunity for our partners to network and exchange ideas with their counterparts from other firms in the network. It also served as a platform for delegates to interact with experts from diverse backgrounds and businesses,” added Sudhir.

Kreston Global has over 160 member firms employing over 25,000 professionals in 820 offices from 115 countries. Founded in 1971, Kreston Global is ranked 13th globally and 6th in the UAE, according to the latest World Survey rankings by International Accounting Bulletin (IAB).

Kreston Global is a member of the Forum of Firms, considered a kitemark for transnational audit excellence. It is a network that promotes high standards and consistency in financial reporting, setting the standards for international auditing.