HDC.Together HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit collaborates with STA to strengthen global partnerships

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 1:39 PM

The HDC.Together HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit continued its mission to foster collaborations between local and global markets, reaching its pinnacle at the Saudi Arabia Forum, at the Roshn Front, Huawei future space exhibition on November 30.

In collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), and for the first time in Saudi, this strategic event marked a profound convergence of strengths, fostering innovation, economic growth, and technological advancements in both the realms of technology and tourism.

The HDC.Together initiative emerged as a pivotal bridge, connecting the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with China. This dynamic connection facilitated innovation, partnerships, and business exchanges across markets, paving the way for growth and a transformative future.

Throughout the summit, speakers underscored the pivotal role of collaborative efforts within Huawei’s ecosystem in advancing technology and innovation. Engineer Mansour AlObaid, chairman ICT Committee, Riyadh Chamber, eloquently articulated the significance of such collaborations in driving progress, stating, "In an era defined by connectivity, the strength of partnerships is unparalleled. Huawei's ecosystem and especially with the opportunities provided by Saudi Vision 2030, creates a fertile ground for collaboration, enabling us to leverage collective strengths and usher in a new era of technological advancements."

During a dedicated segment, key stakeholders from Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), shared their enthusiasm at the HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit. During the presentation that delved into the core value proposition of STA to China, the audience embarked on a virtual exploration, inviting attendees to discover the captivating beauty of Saudi, from endless sand dunes to magnificent coastlines, and vast majestic mountains. Saudi's commitment to becoming a global tourist hotspot was emphasised, beckoning curious adventurers, enthusiastic travelers, and global visitors to experience a unique Middle Eastern dream journey in the world's newest leisure tourism destination.

Furthermore, the event highlighted the XMAGE Photography Design Contest, themed 'Decoding the Mystery of Saudi', where participants are invited to capture the essence of Saudi's beauty and culture using Huawei devices. This contest promises a unique visual exploration, merging technology and art to unravel the mysteries of the touristic destinations in the region.

Another highlight of the journey was AppGallery proudly hosting Yalla Ludo Offline Championship, a prestigious gaming event that captured the spirit of Riyadh's Vov Gaming Center on December 1. This exhilarating championship showcased the impressive gaming skills of participants and marked a significant milestone in the journey of HUAWEI AppGallery.

The competition was filled with thrill and fun and witnessed intense battles and enthusiastic participation from gamers across the region, underscoring AppGallery's unwavering dedication to delivering distinctive and captivating gaming experiences. The Riyadh Vov Gaming Center transformed into a dynamic arena, buzzing with excitement and strategic gaming maneuvers as players exhibited their skills in the thrilling Yalla Ludo Championship.

In conclusion, the HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Forum in Saudi marks a pivotal step towards fostering innovation and collaboration, aligning with the nation's strategic vision. Recognising the significance of the Chinese market, this forum not only strengthens technological ties but also contributes to the broader goal of welcoming five million Chinese tourists to Saudi Arabia by 2030, further deepening the bonds between these two dynamic economies."

To learn more Saudi tourism, please visit www.visitsaudi.cn/zh.