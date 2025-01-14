Hazoorilal legacy unveils its first international showroom in Dubai

A beacon of luxury and heritage, Hazoorilal Legacy is proud to announce the grand opening of its first international flagship showroom in the vibrant city of Dubai on January 9. A leader in the fine jewellery segment and with a legacy of 73 years in India, this milestone marks a significant chapter in the brand’s illustrious journey, bringing its legacy of renowned craftsmanship and exquisite high jewellery creations from India to the shores of the Middle East.









Hazoorilal Legacy is considered one of the foremost purveyors of opulent fine bridal luxury jewellery in India. Since it was founded in 1952, Hazoorilal Legacy has been synonymous with exceptional artistry and innovation. The Delhi-based label pays meticulous attention to craftsmanship to appeal to its patrons who have a refined eye for detail; comprising bespoke, one-off creations that are meticulously designed, envisioned, and crafted in-house. The brand sources only the finest layouts of gemstones and selects only certified diamonds to ensure absolute quality, uniformity, and consistency throughout each piece. The flagship annual campaign – The Legacy Collection – showcases industry-defining innovation and breaks the norms of high jewellery in India.

The new boutique, located in Dubai Hills Mall, spans over 2,500 square feet. Its minimalist design, accentuated by earthy tones, offers a calm and immersive shopping experience. The showroom showcases exclusive collections that blend intricate Indian designs with international flair. There’s a curated display of ‘The Legacy Collection’, ‘Vintage Voyage’, and the stackable ‘Zoori Collection’, each piece a testament to Hazoorilal Legacy’s signature artistry and innovation.

Speaking on the launch, Armaan Narang, the driving force and visionary behind the Dubai showroom, added: “Hazoorilal Legacy is a brand built on a rich tradition of artists, jewellers, and gemologists, united by passion, education, industry, and ethics. The brand stands at the crossroads where the science of gemology meets the artistry of jewellery making. Dubai, with its reputation as a global luxury hub, offers the perfect environment for Hazoorilal Legacy to debut in the Middle Eastern market. This city is the ideal backdrop for its first international flagship store. We warmly invite you to visit and explore a world of fine jewellery.” Rohan Narang, Director at Hazoorilal & Sons Jewellers Private Limited, also added: “Hazoorilal Legacy is a culmination of the family’s knowledge, expertise, and passion for the art of jewellery making, passed down through three generations and honed over seven decades. We are honoured to bring this legacy to Dubai, a city renowned for its luxury and sophistication. While we have always felt the warmth of our Middle Eastern clientele through exhibitions and events, the opening of our permanent boutique now offers direct access to our exclusive jewellery collection.” Store Address: First Floor, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Khail Road.

Timings: 10 AM – 11 PM