Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Season 13 grand finale concludes with stunning celebrations

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 12:35 PM

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, the prestigious beauty pageant celebrating the strength, grace, and beauty of married women, concluded its highly anticipated Season 13 with a magnificent grand finale at the esteemed Ajman Hotel, UAE.

The event highlighted the remarkable talent, elegance, and empowerment of women worldwide. Esteemed personalities from the entertainment industry and accomplished professionals graced the event.

The panel of judges, chaired by Bharat K Bhramar, included Sylvie Rodgers (Celebrity Hair Designer); Tisca Chopra (Actress); and former winners such as Amisha Sethi, Reshma Vipin Nambiar, Aparajita Sinha, Rakhi Saha, Manjari Priya Gupta, Ronny Kaula (Ace Fashion Photographer), and Ruchika Malhotra.

The show featured choreography and direction by Alison A Woodham and styling expertise by Anjali Sahani. Key partners included Skin Plus, Aisha & Makeup by Balwinder, and Keywest Academy.

The prestigious title of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Season 13 was awarded to Mousoumi Sinha Dutta, a finance and supply chain professional from Kolkata, now residing in Amsterdam. Mousoumi, a significant contributor to the Covid-19 vaccine initiative and founder of a dance group, showcased her outstanding talents and dedication.

The elemental champions of Season 13 were:

> Dr. Reshma Prakash (Water) from Asia

> Dhanya Prasanna Ayer (Air) from USA Midwest

> Ruchika Chauhan (Fire) from Canada

> Bhumika Tyagi (Space) from Middle East

> Mousumi Sinha Dutta (Earth) from Netherlands

Country-wise winners included:

> India: Sanskriti Jayaswal (Winner), Mehak Aggarwal (First Runner Up), Megha Soin (Second Runner Up) > Canada: Ruchika Chauhan (Winner), Gargi Kapoor (First Runner Up), Simerjit K Dhillon (Second Runner Up) > South Africa: Natasha Mohunlal (Winner), Archana Sridhar (First Runner Up) > Asia: Dr. Reshma Prakash (Winner), Priyanka Tahalani (First Runner Up), Rani Srikantachari (Second Runner Up) > UK: Ruchiie Sehdev (Winner), Aashika Naresh Damodar (First Runner Up), Sheetal Dabas (Second Runner Up) > Netherlands: Mousumi Sinha Dutta (Winner), Kashika Tongaria Khorwal (First Runner Up), Bidisha Banerjee (Second Runner Up) With participation from 104 contestants across 19 countries, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide continues to serve as a dedicated platform for women's empowerment. The pageant emphasizes diversity, talent, and the strength of married women, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and make a positive societal impact.

Bharat K Bhramar, Chairman of Haut Monde India, expressed pride in the journey of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, stating: "Our mission is to empower married women to soar high, providing them with a platform to shine and create a positive impact on the world."