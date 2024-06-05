GWD opens new global headquarters in Dubai, enhancing global business operations

From left: Mithun Vora, executive director, GWD, Mukesh Vora, chairman — GWD and JITO, Abdulla Al Hashimi, COO, Parks and Zones, DP World and Nishant Vora, executive director, GWD.

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 5:04 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 5:48 PM

Gulf Worldwide Distribution (GWD), a pioneer in industrial and automotive products, services, and solutions since 1969, has announced a significant expansion in Dubai by opening new headquarters in Jebel Ali Free Zone. This expansion positions GWD as the central hub for operations, driving growth and setting new benchmarks for the Middle East, India and Africa.

In a landmark event that brought together key industry leaders and partners, GWD’s new facility is a remarkable testament to their growth and commitment to partners and the enhancement of its business operations worldwide.

The grand opening was graced by the presence of esteemed guests including Abdulla Al Hashimi, COO of DP World, Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai and Vinod Adani, chairman, Adani Global, reflecting the strong socio-economic ties between UAE and India and highlighting the international scope of GWD’s operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Hashmi said: "Since its inception, Gulf Worldwide Distribution (GWD) has grown into a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of bearings, lubricants, and spare parts. This growth is a testament to the visionary leadership at GWD. We at DP World are honored that GWD has made Jebel Ali its home."

From left: Nishant Vora, executive director, GWD, Mithun Vora, executive director GWD, Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, Vinod Adani, chairman, Adani Global, Mukesh Vora, chairman, GWD & JITO and Hamad Al Sayegh, vice president, strategic accounts, JAFZA.

Satish Kumar Sivan also extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion, stating, "This milestone marks a significant achievement for GWD, an esteemed company with an incredible history of 55 years and is a testament to their unwavering dedication, vision, and hard work." Nishant Vora, executive director of GWD, emphasised: "The strategic location of GWD headquarters in JAFZ reflect our ambition to lead the automotive and industrial solutions globally. We are excited about the possibilities that the new headquarters open up for us and our partners." Mithun Vora, executive director of GWD, remarked: "The grand opening of our new headquarters embodies our mantra, 'Partners in Progress.' This facility marks a new chapter in our multigenerational family business, reflecting our vision and ambitions for Industrial and Automotive Excellence." Kenichi Ishioka, senior executive director and global head of international business at JTEKT Corporation, Japan, who jointly inaugurated the new headquarters commented, "GWD has been a pillar of strength and resilience. We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with GWD."

Tobias Krause, president of Industrial Middle East and Africa, Schaeffler noted: "Gulf Worldwide Distribution has been a key partner in our expansion in the UAE market. Their new premises symbolise their growth, ambitions and our shared commitment to quality and excellence."