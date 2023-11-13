Guthlee Ladoo: A small budget gem that deserves a wider audience

Sanjay Mishra in Guthlee Ladoo

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 5:38 PM

In the bustling world of cinema, where big-budget blockbusters often dominate the limelight, there occasionally emerges a hidden gem that dares to challenge the status quo. Guthlee Ladoo, released on the October 13, is one such film that deserves a closer look and greater recognition. This cinematic masterpiece distinguishes itself with its simplicity, yet it delivers a hard-hitting narrative that resonates deeply with its audience. The compelling dialogue in the movie leaves a heartwarming impact, making it a memorable experience for viewers. A significant factor contributing to the film's success is the outstanding performances of its cast. Sanjay Mishra, Subrat Dutta, Kalyanee Mulay, and Dhanay Sheth, who portrays the title role, have flawlessly immersed themselves in their characters, bringing them to life with exceptional depth and authenticity. The film's honest and courageous exploration of critical social issues, such as the right to education and caste disparity, sets it apart from the mainstream. Producer Pradeep Rangwani and director Ishrat R Khan should be commended for their fearless attempt to shed light on these sensitive topics, forcing us to confront the realities of the society we inhabit. Guthlee Ladoo has not only won the hearts of the audience but has also earned well-deserved appreciation from critics. With 3.5 ratings from Times Of India, ABP news, Amar Ujala, E24, and more, the film has proven its worth in terms of storytelling and social relevance. It's a testament to the power of authentic storytelling that transcends the boundaries of budget. Despite facing the challenge of competing with other big-budget releases, Guthlee Ladoo has managed to make a mark in the Hindi-speaking market and major cities. The fact that it sustained its presence in theatres for a longer duration despite the odds speaks volumes about its quality and impact.

By Shagun Sharma







However, the film still faces the uphill battle of securing the wider distribution it rightfully deserves. It's disheartening to see a movie with a powerful storyline and exceptional performances being overshadowed by big-budget productions with less compelling narratives. But there is hope on the horizon. With the love and support of the audience and the continuous positive responses it gathers, Guthlee Ladoo may yet find its rightful place in the spotlight. This small-budget gem serves as a reminder that in the ever-evolving world of cinema, authenticity and social relevance can outshine the gloss of extravagance. It's a film that demands attention and serves as a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of addressing pertinent social issues on the silver screen.

Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.