GMU celebrates 26 years as the biggest success in private health professions education sector

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group; Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division of Thumbay Group and deans of the colleges of the university as well as other staff and students at the event.

Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, celebrated its 26th anniversary, with a special ceremony attended by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group; Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division of Thumbay Group and deans of the colleges of the university as well as other staff and students.

The celebration was marked by the introduction of four groundbreaking academic programmes, including a dual PhD in health professions education, which is the first of its kind in the UAE and the third in the Arab world. Gulf Medical University is the only private institution offering two PhD programmes in the fields of medicine and medical education.

Additionally, GMU unveiled the bachelor of science in audiology and speech-language pathology, the bachelor of science in optometry, and the master’s in artificial intelligence and health informatics, further expanding its commitment to advancing healthcare education. These additions reflect GMU’s ongoing achievements and its steadfast commitment to advancing the field of health professions education, research, and innovation.

Emphasising the growth and advancement of GMU in terms of infrastructure, staff, students, and academic qualifications, Dr Thumbay Moideen stated: “Starting from modest beginnings as the region‘s first private medical university, GMU has now become a symbol of remarkable achievement, standing as the only private academic health system in the region. It not only provides cutting-edge medical education but also plays a significant role in offering advanced healthcare and developing pioneering research. Our growth over the past 26 years has been propelled by the commitment of our team, learners, and collaborators, coupled with GMU’s focus on continuous innovation and, above all, the blessings of the Almighty. We have also enjoyed tremendous support from the government throughout this journey.”

On a similar note, professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor, of GMU, stated: “We are glad to introduce four new academic programmes as part of our 26th-anniversary celebrations. Over the years, GMU has pioneered a unique model through the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System, showcasing to the world that the future of medical education lies in integrated ‘systems’ that combine education, healthcare, and research. The shared values across our six colleges, our teaching hospital, and our commitment to fostering comprehensive excellence have enabled us to make significant contributions to the community over the past two decades. Our approach has also underscored the immense value of our academic community and the strength of our foundational, collaborative, and translational sciences.” Gulf Medical University‘s academic team also unveiled a long-term strategic growth plan to double the university‘s capacity within the next three to four years. This plan aligns with the education policies established by the UAE and will create an Emirati healthcare workforce to serve the region. Since its inception, around 5,000 students from 102 nationalities have graduated from GMU, advancing their careers and securing successful positions in healthcare and research across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. Moreover, the university’s academic and research tie-ups with international universities and research institutions have ensured global recognition and employability for GMU graduates. To name a few, GMU’s collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has led to humanitarian learning in healthcare to create a model youth force in the country that will be equipped with all the basic skills and knowledge to fight any emergency crisis as per international standards.

Besides, Gulf Medical University has won several global recognitions such as Forbes, Dubai Quality Award, QS Awards, QS Reimagine WRC Leaders and Ranking from QS University Rankings, Times Higher Education, placing the university among top health professions education institutions in the region and globally.