Global powerhouses convene for unprecedented networking and innovation at SuperAngels Summit

Ravi K Ranjan, founder and CEO, SuperAngels Summit.

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 12:36 PM

The SuperAngels Summit, slated for December 15 and 16 at ADNEC, is poised to revolutionise the startup landscape by bringing together key players in a spectacular display of global investment prowess. Under the esteemed patronage of entities like the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, and Emirates Angels, this summit, curated by Shark Tank India business advisor Ravi K Ranjan and presented by Venture Catalysts++, promises to set a new standard for entrepreneurial excellence.

With over 80 distinguished speakers, including cricket sensation Shikhar Dhawan, fintech innovator Ashneer Grover, and president of the European Women's Association Yulia Stark, the event anticipates a turnout of 2,000 participants, encompassing 1,000 investors, 400+ startup founders, 300+ ecosystem facilitators, 200+ CXOs, and 100+ government officials from around the world.

Beyond its grandeur, the SuperAngels Summit distinguishes itself through a commitment to meaningful connections. Featuring AI-powered matchmaking, speed dating, and a continuum of networking sessions—from the crack of dawn during breakfast to the grandeur of the gala dinner—the summit goes beyond the traditional conference setup to energise the evolving startup landscape. What truly sets it apart is the focus on ensuring participants maximise their networking potential, with the organising team dedicated to facilitating connections that extend far beyond the event's duration. In a world hungry for innovation, the SuperAngels Summit stands as a beacon for global collaboration, pushing the boundaries of traditional conferences and fostering lasting relationships in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group, said: "The arrival of the SuperAngels Summit to Abu Dhabi is set to elevate the startup ecosystem in the UAE and beyond. The convergence of global speakers, investors, and key players in the entrepreneurial landscape is a testament to the vibrant spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines the MENA region. The UAE's commitment to fostering a dynamic startup environment is unwavering, and events like the SuperAngels Summit play a pivotal role in connecting visionary entrepreneurs with the right investors. In line with the vision of Seed Group, this summit goes beyond being a platform; it is a catalyst for transformative ventures, an arena where ideas flourish, and partnerships are forged."

Unprecedented Networking Opportunities

“The SuperAngels Summit provides a dynamic opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with investors who share their passion and are eager to be part of the next wave of groundbreaking ventures. We are excited to bring this summit to the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the MENA region, Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. Participants in the SuperAngels Summit will find themselves at the epicentre of entrepreneurial energy, gaining a dynamic platform to express their ideas and visions. Together, we are poised to create an irrevocable future of business and investment, embarking on a journey where incredible opportunities abound and new horizons unfold”, said Ravi K Ranjan, founder and CEO of SuperAngels Summit.

For angel investors seeking the next groundbreaking venture or entrepreneurs poised to showcase innovative ideas, the SuperAngels Summit offers a comprehensive spectrum of engagement.

“Bringing an event like the SuperAngels Summit to the UAE allows us to engage, explore, and further empower the MENA region’s startup landscape,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and president of Venture Catalysts++. "We aim to further empower the UAE startup community by providing them the platform and opportunity to take their visions to the next level by connecting them with the right people."

In collaboration with ADNEC, the summit is set to be a vibrant, two-day gathering explicitly designed for current and aspiring angel investors on a global scale.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, COO at ADNEC Group, added: “The SuperAngels Summit in Abu Dhabi marks a transformative milestone in the realm of angel investing. By facilitating connections, fostering teamwork, and unlocking groundbreaking opportunities, this summit is poised to redefine the startup investment landscape. The UAE reaffirms its commitment to being a hub of innovation, with angel investors playing a pivotal role as catalysts between visionary entrepreneurs and game-changing prospects. The summit stands as a testament to the dynamic spirit and collaborative ethos driving the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region."

The SuperAngels Summit 2023 promises to redefine the landscape of angel investing, creating an unparalleled platform where collaborations flourish, innovations thrive, and partnerships transcend boundaries.

For more information and registration details, visit www.superangelssummit.com.