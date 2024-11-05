Global conference in Doha explores the challenges facing Arab, global families

Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, first lady of Iraq; Maya Morsi, minister of social solidarity, Egypt; Dr Amthal Hadi Hayef Al Huwailah, minister of social affairs and family and childhood affairs, Kuwait; Dr Hector Hajjar, minister of social affairs, Republic of Lebanon; as well as other international ministers and dignitaries, attended the conference.

Policies to protect families in countries affected by conflict, the global impact of population decline, and striking a balance between work and family life were placed in focus at the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family Conference on Family and Contemporary Megatrends.

Organised by Qatar Foundation’s Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the conference brought together more than 2,000 experts and policymakers from around the world to explore key trends affecting families, policies and programmes that strengthen the family’s place at the heart of society.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Qatar Foundation, opened the conference by saying: “There is no doubt that the problems facing families are similar in all societies, but they differ in character from one country to the next. Families from the global North and families from the global South share many concerns. The most prominent are the negative impacts of technology and the issue of preserving mother tongues and cultural identities in an increasingly globalised world.”

According to new groundbreaking research reports published by Duke University and DIFI, 84 per cent of parents in the region are concerned about the impact of screen time on family relationships, while 67 per cent worry about the potential loss of traditional values in this digital age.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the creation of the International Year of the Family in 1994, underscoring the family’s pivotal role in society and the need for protecting and assisting families. Held every decade, the conference plays a pivotal role in developing policies and programs that empower families.

Deputy secretary-general of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Amina J. Mohammed, stressed the importance of global action to protect families, saying: “Often the burden is on our women and our children – from Gaza to Sudan, Sudan to Ukraine, Ukraine to Myanmar, and so many more places. “It is incumbent on us, in this forum, that we seek to ensure family is about everyone, and leaves no one behind.”

Over the course of two days, participants explored the four major global megatrends —technological change, demographic change, migration and urbanisation, and climate change — that affect families in Qatar, the region, and across the world.

Speaking in a discussion on ‘Work-Family Reimagined’, Dr Maimoonah Khalil Al Khalil, secretary-general, Family Affairs Council, Saudi Arabia, highlighted the challenges facing working families: “Research has shown that when both parents are working and away from home for long hours, it affects fertility, marriage age, and divorce rates, so initiatives must be introduced to ensure that women are active in the workforce, but also to ensure that we are practicing the role of parenting well.

"While encouraging families to provide a better life for their children, we must support them with flexible work, active parenting, and early childhood resources. “Employers need to realise that these policies will make working women more productive and focused at work, and consequently contribute better to national development.”

In a session titled ‘Shattered Lives: The Impact of War and Conflict’, Palestinian researcher and academic Dr Nour Naim, executive director of AI Minds Academy, spoke about the targeted destruction of the middle class and education in Gaza.