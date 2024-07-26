Ginco Properties launches One Residence, steps from Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai
The project aims to offer an unparalleled living experience in the heart of the city
Ginco Properties, the developer behind successful projects such as VYB at Business Bay and Prive Residence at Dubai Hills Estate, launched its latest luxury development, One Residence, in Downtown Dubai on July 23. Designed by one of the lead architects of the Burj Khalifa, the project aims to offer an unparalleled living experience in the heart of the city.
One Residence will feature 453 units, including studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, two-bedrooms plus maids' apartments, and penthouses, spread across 30 floors. The development boasts a range of amenities, from a next-generation fitness center and infinity pool to a movie theater and kids' club.
"Over the past 45 years, Ginco Group has been instrumental in defining the contours of Dubai's skyline. With One Residence, we are building on to this legacy and continuing our commitment to quality and growth, and creating many more success stories" stated Eng. Masood Gheyath, Managing Director at Ginco Properties.
Eng. Ahmad Jamal, development director at Ginco Properties, added: "As a developer, Ginco Properties is dedicated to turning visionary concepts into reality. One Residence epitomizes this mission by merging modern design with unmatched functionality."
The building's unique façade showcases a blend of textures and materials, with stunning curved balconies and copper panels creating a striking visual statement. Its premier location offers residents convenient access to iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
Umar Bin Farooq, CEO of One Broker Group, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We're thrilled to be part of this exceptional development. One Residence sets a new standard for luxury living in Downtown Dubai."
Ginco Properties collaborated with One Broker Group for sales and Urban Properties for project development. Islam El Dafrawy, CEO of Urban Properties, noted, "Collaborating on One Residence has been a pleasure. This project truly showcases what luxury in Dubai really means."
Craig English, Managing Director of One Broker Group, reported strong initial interest: "The response from potential buyers has been overwhelmingly positive. One Residence's prime location and exceptional amenities make it a standout investment opportunity."
The sales for One Residence kicked off on July 23, with prices starting at Dh1.2 million (USD $347,128). The project is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.