Geekay Group expands retail presence in Saudi Arabia, unveils ambitious plans for 2024

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 3:14 PM

Geekay Group, a leading name in the world of gaming and entertainment, is thrilled to announce a strategic expansion of its retail footprint in Saudi Arabia. With an ambitious plan to open six new stores in Saudi Arabia by May 2024, Geekay aims to enhance its presence and cater to the growing demand for gaming and entertainment products in the region. This will bring the total Geekay store count to 40 in the GCC and 10 in Saudi Arabia.

The new stores will be strategically located in key cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Makkah, further solidifying Geekays’ commitment to providing unparalleled access to the latest gaming merchandise and experiences. Notable locations include Nakheel Mall, U Walk Jeddah, and Makkah Mall, amongst others, showcasing Geekay Group's dedication to bringing its unique offerings to some of the best malls in KSA.

“We are excited to further expand our presence in the Kingdom. The gaming community has been incredibly supportive, and we look forward to bringing our extensive range of gaming products and services to this dynamic country," said Kishan Palija, CEO of Geekay Group.

Over and above the retail expansion, the group is solidifying their position in their digital offering, with the launch of the new Geekay app. This innovative platform aims to provide an immersive and convenient shopping experience for gamers and enthusiasts alike, offering a wide range of products and exclusive deals at the fingertips of users. The app also consists of a rewards program, giving customers access to further discounts, exclusive offerings, VIP invites to events and more.

Apart from retail, the group also operates an Esports team known as Geekay Esports. The award-winning team has represented the MENA region in several gaming tournaments globally and was recently awarded the Best Roster by the Saudi Esports Federation.

Geekay Group remains at the forefront of the gaming and entertainment industry, and these developments mark a milestone in its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its valued customers.