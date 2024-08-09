Gear up for school in style: Splash launches back to school collection for 2024 season

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM

As the countdown to a new school year begins, Splash, the Middle East’s favourite fashion retailer, is excited to unveil its stunning back to school collection for 2024. This collection is a delightful fusion of style, comfort, and functionality, designed to cater to the fashion needs of stylish teens as they are set to welcome another school year filled with activities, new learning and experiences.

A collection that promises to be the talk of the campus, the edit focuses on incorporating all the styles required to create a versatile wardrobe that will last all year — from basics, athleisure wear, occasion wear, denim, formal shirts to even intimate wear and sleepwear. The collection for girls features essential wardrobe staples such as crew neck tees and basic shirts in classic monochromes, pastels and solid colours. These versatile pieces are perfect for layering or wearing solo, ensuring students look polished and stylish.

Complementing these are black leggings and basic skirts that combine comfort with a trendy aesthetic. The denim collection offers a variety of styles, including 90’s wide-leg jeans, kick flare, and ultra-wide options, ensuring students stay on-trend. The collection also includes character tees and sets that add a playful touch to any outfits to seasonal must-haves like rib knit tops and tank tops. The smart collection includes elegantly tailored black trousers, pleated skirts, and printed shirts perfect for creating a sophisticated school look. For the fashion-forward boys, Splash offers a collection that is both timeless and contemporary — starting with the basics: classic crew neck and V-neck tees in black and white, paired with solid linen shirts for a crisp, clean appearance to denim range that is versatile. Featuring straight-fit, tapered, and wide-leg jeans -- the denim drop ensures a fit for every style preference.

Accessories are not an afterthought in this collection. Branded backpacks from Lee Cooper, Kappa, and Starter are as durable as they are stylish and perfect for carrying books and gadgets. With caps, essential socks and hair accessories — the collection rounds off all Back to School essentials in one place.

The Splash Back to School Collection is available at stores and online at www.splashfashions.com.