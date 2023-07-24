Gautam Adani's vision: Empowering India's future through ambitious projects and urban renewal

By Shagun Sharma Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 6:08 PM

During the 2023 Annual General Meeting last week, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, unveiled an ambitious vision for the future, encompassing strategic projects and urban renewal initiatives. He expressed unwavering confidence in India's growth trajectory, projecting the nation to become a $25-30 trillion economy by 2050 and climb the ranks to become the second-largest economy in the world.

Adani began his address by reiterating the Group's robust financial standing, emphasising the continuous strengthening of the balance sheet, assets, skyrocketing revenues and operating cash flows. “The pace of acquisitions and their successful turnaround has played a pivotal role in driving the Group's expansion,” he said.

The Adani Group is comfortably nestled on cash reserves worth an impressive $6 billion, a testament to their robust balance sheet and healthy operating cash flows. With this substantial financial foundation, the Adani Group is well-positioned to execute its ambitious projects and urban renewal initiatives.

Key projects featured prominently in Adani's speech, showcasing the Group's commitment to progress and sustainability. Notable initiatives included the Navi Mumbai Airport and copper smelter projects, demonstrating the Group's diverse interests and strategic growth plans. Additionally, Adani reaffirmed the Group's target of achieving 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, aligning with India's ambitious journey towards net-zero emissions.

Adani-led conglomerate’s copper-producing factory in Gujarat’s Mundra will begin operations from March next year, helping reduce India’s dependence on imports and help in energy transition. The company setting up a greenfield copper refinery project to produce 1 million tonnes of refined copper per annum in two phases.

The Adani Group's success in attracting global investment partners underscored its reputation for building and operating world-class assets. A successful secondary transaction with GQG Partners worth $1.87 billion in March 2023, amidst market volatility, demonstrated the Group's resilience and appeal.

Adani also highlighted the remarkable progress made by Adani Total Gas Limited in expanding access to clean cooking fuel, positively impacting numerous households. “The company's 46 per cent increase in revenue, reaching around $ 0.5 billion, showcased its growing influence in the energy sector,” he said.

The growth of Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) was celebrated, with projected revenues set to surpass $500 million in annuity income, reflecting a flourishing transmission business. Adani stated that ATL's Mumbai distribution business achieved a reliability rate of 99.99 per cent, recognised as the No.1 discom by the Union Ministry of Power. Furthermore, ATL's ambitious target of generating over 50 per cent power from solar and wind in Mumbai marked a milestone for sustainable power in a mega city.

Adani Ports continued to be one of the most profitable port operators globally, with plans to transform into India's largest transport utility. By 2030, Adani Ports aims to handle a staggering one billion tonnes of cargo annually, which is three times the amount it currently handles. In addition to this incredible growth, the company is determined to become carbon neutral and triple its EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes, and Amortization) by the same time. The commissioning of India's largest transshipment hub in Vizhinjam and a port in Colombo within the next 12-24 months further showcased the Group's strategic vision for expansion.

Moreover, the Maharashtra government has formally appointed Adani Properties as the developer for the Dharavi makeover project, marking a significant step towards the largest slum redevelopment scheme. The project's estimated cost of around $2.5 billion indicated a commitment to urban renewal and social development. "The design and implementation of the Dharavi project are challenges monumental in both scale and dimensions," Adani said. "We are also aware that the project will test our resilience, our capability and our execution skills to their limits." It is the latest mega-project taken on by ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, which already supplies electricity in Mumbai through listed unit Adani Transmission.

In an open letter, Adani also referenced noted Hollywood director Danny Boyle's acclaimed 2008 film 'Slumdog Millionaire' and expressed his optimism about the future of the revamped Dharavi, stating, "God willing, the likes of Danny Boyle will discover that the new Dharavi is producing millionaires without the slumdog prefix." Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire" garnered significant international recognition, after receiving eight Oscar Awards in 2008.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of the Adani Group's diversified portfolio, is spearheading the construction of the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. This park, spanning over 72,000 acres, will produce an impressive 20 GW of green energy upon completion, reinforcing the Group's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Elaborating on the plans to build the hybrid power bank, Adani said, “It will be the most complex and ambitious project that we have ever executed. And we intend to build it faster than any project in our execution history”.

Adani's visionary address concluded with a resounding belief in India's potential for unparalleled economic growth, as the country is projected to achieve remarkable milestones in the years to come. With ambitious projects and a commitment to sustainable development, the Adani Group strives to empower India's future and drive positive change on a global scale. India took 58 years to get to its first $ trillion GDP, 12 years to get to the next trillion and just five years for the third, he pointed out.

— Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.