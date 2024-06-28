Gargash Insurance and Fitze forge partnership to revolutionise health and financial security in the UAE

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:08 PM

Gargash Insurance, a leader in the UAE’s insurance sector, has teamed up with Fitze, the innovative fitness rewards app, in a pioneering collaboration that redefines how fitness impacts insurance costs. This marks a significant shift in the insurance landscape by offering substantial savings on a wide range of insurance products to individuals who prioritise their health.

Through this partnership, registered Fitze app users can enjoy benefits including an exclusive discount up to 20 per cent on comprehensive car insurance through Gargash Insurance. This initiative rewards users for their fitness efforts and provides financial incentives for maintaining an active lifestyle. Registered Fitze users can access and redeem this exciting reward in the rewards section of the Fitze app.

The statistics on lifestyle diseases rising among UAE residents are compelling: 31.7 per cent of adults in the UAE grapple with obesity, 25.1 per cent battle diabetes, and 55 per cent have faced cardiovascular issues at some point. Additionally, 88 per cent of UAE employees report experiencing work-related stress, all contributing to higher healthcare costs and insurance premiums. Regular physical activity has been proven to mitigate these risks by up to 30 per cent, promoting better health outcomes and potentially reducing medical expenses.

"This partnership with Fitze represents a groundbreaking approach to integrating wellness with insurance benefits,” said Mustafa Vazayil, managing director of Gargash Insurance. “We are thrilled to empower our customers with the opportunity to not only safeguard their health but also secure significant savings across their insurance needs."

Neha and Ben Samuel, co-founders of Fitze, echoed this sentiment: "At Fitze, we are committed to incentivising healthy lifestyles. Teaming up with Gargash Insurance allows us to extend these benefits beyond fitness and lifestyle rewards, enhancing financial well-being through reduced insurance costs. It's a win-win for our users." Aligned with Dubai's vision of promoting health and well-being, this partnership underscores a collective commitment to creating a healthier community. By incentivising physical activity through insurance savings, Gargash Insurance and Fitze are paving the way for a more consistent and proactive approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle with insurance benefits.

