Galadari Food & Beverage clinches 5th championship at Dubai Fitness Challenge

Galadari Food & Beverage (GFB) has once again demonstrated its excellence, securing the Overall Championship title for the fifth consecutive year at the Galadari Dubai Fitness Challenge Inter-Division competition. The victory highlights the team’s unwavering commitment to fitness, teamwork, and a culture of health and well-being.

The GFB team celebrated their remarkable achievement alongside co-chairman and group CEO Mohammed Galadari, showcasing their shared dedication to fostering a positive and active work environment. Speaking about the accomplishment, Ahmed Osman, CEO of Galadari Food & Beverage Division, emphasised the importance of well-being within the organisation. “A healthy and positive working environment, along with the well-being of our team, is of utmost priority. Promoting such a culture helps drive excellence, which is part of our core values we live by,” he said.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a testament to Galadari’s commitment to encouraging a balanced and motivated workforce, underlining the group’s dedication to promoting health, unity, and continuous growth. This milestone further solidifies Galadari Food & Beverage’s position as a leader in both the corporate and fitness spheres.