Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 11:36 AM

Fxview, a global multi-asset brokerage firm part of financial conglomerate Finvasia Group, was awarded the "Best Broker - MEA" distinction at the prestigious UF AWARDS MEA 2024 Ceremony held on January 17, during iFX EXPO Dubai.

The UF Awards MEA honours the leading B2B and B2C brands in online trading and fintech in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), setting the benchmark for innovation and high-quality services.

In an industry-wide voting procedure, Fxview distinguished itself in a pool of reputed, multi-regulated brokerage firms, based on rigorous criteria aimed at identifying unique contributions and achievements in the field of online trading.

Having met all the criteria required by the awarding body, Ultimate Fintech, Fxview was awarded the "Best Broker - MEA" distinction, regarded as one of the highest accolades in the industry within the region.

The award is a testament to the broker’s superior contribution in multiple areas of financial services, including, but not limited to ECN execution, pricing, multi-asset liquidity provision, and customer support, among others.

Referring to it as “the first noteworthy achievement in 2024”, said Janis Anastassiou, managing director, Fxview.

“The ‘Best Broker - MEA’ award demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering the best service to traders in the Middle East and Africa. It marks a significant milestone for Fxview as it bolsters our brand positioning in the region.”

It is important to note that Fxview has had an active presence in the Middle East and Africa over the past few years, enjoying a growing popularity among traders. Witnessing rapid expansion in the area, which the management regards as “one of our most dynamic trading communities,” Fxview projects itself as a highly competitive player, with an offering centred around technology enablement and cost-effective trading.

Operating from strategic MEA locations, including the UAE, South Africa, and Mauritius, the broker remains committed to its “pursuit of innovation and traders’ empowerment through seamless access to a comprehensive array of tools and resources to help them navigate the financial markets with confidence,” Anastassiou highlighted.

In addition to providing access to multiple markets through its robust, ECN-powered trading environment, Fxview has also made a name for itself in the field of liquidity provision and white-label solutions for institutional players.

Thanks to its direct connectivity to aggregated multi-asset liquidity pools, Fxview is one of the few brokers in MEA to cater to retail and institutional traders in equal measure, by providing optimal trading conditions, ultra-low-latency execution and market depth on all asset classes.

Other awards secured by the broker include “Best Global Broker” from the UF AWARDS Global 2023, “Best Multi-Asset Broker Africa” from the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) 2023, and “Best ECN/STP Broker” from the UF AWARDS MEA 2023.

With clients in 180+ countries, Fxview reportedly counts among the top multi-asset trading firms globally. Offering exposure to 500+ trading instruments including Forex pairs and CFDs on stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies (available only to global clients), Fxview is fully licensed and regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), the FSCA (South Africa), and the FSC (Mauritius), being also registered with 30+ regulatory bodies.

Under its regulatory coverage extending across key jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and globally, Fxview serves a broad range of audiences, providing superior multi-asset trading services to retail and institutional clients, alongside Tier-A liquidity to corporate players.

Over the years, Fxview has strengthened its resolve to provide transparent, cost-effective trading on a diverse assortment of asset classes and instruments available through its MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and ActTrader platforms.

Trusted by traders worldwide, Fxview remains faithful to its mandate to offer clients across verticals the best-in-class experience in a secure and robust environment that supports informed decision-making.