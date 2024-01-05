Fxview trailblazes FX Innovation in 2024: A recap of 2023 and a promising future

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 4:49 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 4:51 PM

As we draw a line and look at the crowning achievements of the FX industry players in 2023, few can measure themselves up to Fxview, Finvasia’s global Forex and CFD brand and liquidity provider.

The company has had a busy and exciting year, marked by numerous event participations, new licenses, new market entries, strategic sponsorships and CSR activities that brought it closer to its global audience.

When asked to identify the most significant milestone of 2023, Janis Anastassiou, Fxview’s managing director, said candidly: "We’ve had a lot going on this year that it’s almost impossible to single out a specific event or achievement."

"Every sponsorship, award and corporate event holds a special place in our company’s history, celebrating our unwavering dedication to our team and, most importantly, to our clients and offering them the best experience.”

“As we continue to expand across borders, acquiring new licenses was crucial to our success. Yet, we could not have achieved as much as we have without a strong team on-site. We are proud to have had new high-calibre professionals join our team this year. We are now stronger than ever as we prepare to take Fxview to new heights."

"Equally important to us is giving back to society through a series of tailored CSR activities aimed at educating and inspiring the youth of Cyprus, the country that we can call home."

Winning international acclaim

The year 2023 started in full force for Fxview. Winning the 'Best ECN/STP Broker MEA' at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 ceremony was only the beginning of an exciting journey.

The award brought Fxview into the spotlight of the Middle Eastern fintech elite. A testament to the broker’s commitment to its clients and its relentless pursuit of innovation, this title is one of the most coveted, representing the industry’s recognition and validation of the broker’s unmatched ECN offering, tailored around raw spreads, low-latency execution and market depth on 70+ Forex pairs and 500+ CFDs.

From Dubai to Johannesburg, Fxview impressed fellow fintech market players and attracted more and more traders seeking cost-effective portfolio diversification. The 'Best Multi-asset Broker Africa' from the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) is yet another achievement and a pin on the fintech world map for Fxview.

The award marked a key milestone for the company, solidifying its footprint in the African region. But Fxview did not stop at this. From Africa, the broker moved on to win global recognition and another prize 'Best Global Broker' awarded at the prestigious UF AWARDS Global 2023 ceremony.

Setting a global record in online trading, Fxview once again demonstrated that it takes ingenuity and technological innovation to gain global recognition.

Conquering new frontiers with new licenses

From a regulatory perspective, the brand made significant strides in opening new frontiers. Obtaining the FSCA and FSC licenses earlier this year are some of the highlights.

These two sought-after regulations have given Fxview the horsepower it needed to pursue its sustained growth across verticals. A leader in the retail space, the company entered the institutional sphere with its best foot forward.

Connected to Tier-A liquidity pools around the world, Fxview has designed state-of-the-art White Label and liquidity solutions which can open new frontiers for institutional players, allowing them to tap into deep, multi-asset liquidity aggregation, faster execution and competitive pricing.

With such a rich track record that blends institutional-grade solutions with a comprehensive retail offering, Fxview rose above the crowd in multiple ways this year.

Standing tall across borders

Award winning and acquiring new licenses are only the beginning of a remarkable trajectory. The broker also attended and sponsored multiple high-end fintech events which brought the Fxview brand front and centre.

The Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) was one of Fxview’s stellar event sponsorships in 2023.

After enjoying the spotlight in South Africa, Fxview flew to new horizons at the Affiliate World Europe conference in Barcelona. Once again, the company took the stage to present its tailored Partnership Program to marketers of all sizes attending the event.

Leaving Barcelona behind, Fxview’s team travelled to the next destination on the broker’s map — Limassol and iFX EXPO International, where it caught the eye of the global fintech elite.

Taking pride in being the Elite Sponsor of the largest global fintech gathering of the year, Fxview stepped into the limelight for the last time in 2023. Coming forward with an unmatched service offering for both retail and institutional players, the award-winning financial firm stood out as a unique and memorable presence.

Giving back to society

In addition to being a leading industry player and a competitor to be reckoned with, Fxview is also a strong believer in the 'Paying it forward' tenet.

To give something back to the local community and instil a sense of sportiveness, well-being, discipline and healthy competition in the youth, Fxview embarked on a sponsorship agreement with the National Karate Team of Cyprus, becoming its Official Sponsor.

Showing its resolute support for the athletes, the company first contributed to their successful appearance at the European Karate Championships for Seniors, which took place between 22-26 March in Guadalajara, Spain.

Next, Fxview offered financial benefits, branded T-shirts and gift bags to Cyprus’ best karatekas to ensure they look and perform to the best of their abilities at the 26th World Senior Karate Championships in Budapest, Hungary from 24-29 October.

With an enviable and exciting agenda in 2023, Fxview is looking forward to an even more exciting 2024. Already busy planning its attendance at iFX EXPO Dubai in January 2024, Fxview promises to make a lasting impact, as the Platinum Sponsor of the elite gathering and a prominent exhibitor.

Returning to the fintech arena with fresh forces and a new team, Fxview is poised to break the record of 2023 with a powerful, client-centric offering for both retail and institutional stakeholders.

Disclaimer: CFDs (Contracts For Difference) are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. The vast majority of retail client accounts lose money when trading CFDs.