Future of video technology to be showcased in the UAE

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:41 AM

Milestone Systems is set to bring its premier global event, Milestone XPerience Days (MXD), back to the Middle East, showcasing the latest innovations in video technology. Taking place on September 9-10, at Mina A’Salam Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, the event will emphasise advancements designed to bolster both physical and cyber security.

With the participation of 17 technology partners, MXD will highlight cutting-edge, seamlessly integrated solutions powered by Milestone’s expertise. The event offers an exceptional platform for industry professionals to connect and explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges within the sector. Resellers, distributors, architects and engineers (A&Es), and end customers will gain valuable insights through discussions led by industry experts and thought leaders on the future of video technology.

As per a report by market research firm Omdia, the global market for Video Management Software (VMS) and Video-Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028. This growth is largely driven by heightened concerns surrounding public safety and the integration of AI and IoT technologies into urban environments. Milestone Systems, a key player in this domain, continues to advance video technology, with an emphasis on scalability, operational efficiency, and security.

“Our mission is to strengthen our partnerships with resellers, distributors, and technology partners to deliver state-of-the-art video solutions to our end users,” said Louise Bou Rached, sales director, MENAT, Milestone Systems. "This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wide array of possibilities with video management software, video analytics, and cloud solutions. We will also demonstrate how Milestone’s expertise enhances security and optimises operations." Milestone Systems is committed to continuous innovation, driven by a strong focus on research and development. Their collaboration with industry leaders such as Intel and Nvidia has enabled access to the latest AI advancements, improving security and operational efficiency. The company’s cloud-hosted solutions have also been revamped for greater scalability, optimising resource allocation across various sectors. At MXD, participants will witness the comprehensive range of products and solutions from Milestone and its partners, reinforcing the company’s dedication to leveraging video technology to drive productivity and efficiency across diverse industries.

In addition to the UAE, Milestone XPerience Days will be hosted in multiple countries across the Middle East and Europe, further solidifying Milestone’s leadership in the video technology space.